SEBI’s Proposed Norms on Market Rumours Elicit Criticism from Industry Experts

Leading expert in Indian securities law, Sandeep Parekh of Finsec Law Advisors, has publicly voiced his concerns and disagreement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) proposed norms for identifying and verifying ‘market rumours.’ Such concerns arose after SEBI’s release of a consultation paper on December 27, which proposed a framework requiring listed companies to verify rumours if their share prices undergo significant fluctuations.

SEBI’s Proposed Norms: A New Approach

Under SEBI’s proposal, key officials, directors, and executives of listed companies would be required to confirm or deny any rumours related to their company within certain timeframes. This process is currently supervised by Regulation 30(11) of the LODR Regulations. The proposed approach seeks to mitigate the impact of potentially harmful market rumours on share prices and investor confidence.

Criticisms from Industry Experts

Parekh, however, criticized the proposed approach, stating that it could pose implementation challenges for companies. He referenced U.S. regulations, which suggest a more informal and confidential process, a component he believes is not adequately considered in SEBI’s approach. Parekh’s viewpoint is echoed by industry expert Abizer Diwanji of EY India, who also concurs on the need for regulation, but questions the practicality of SEBI’s micromanagement strategy.

A Balance Between Control and Practicality

The debate over SEBI’s method of defining and managing market rumours is set to intensify as various stakeholders contribute their perspectives. The crux of the discussion centres on balancing the need for regulatory control with the practical aspects of managing rumours in the fast-paced and dynamic financial market. As the financial market continues to evolve and social media plays a more prominent role, the dialogue around the most effective means of managing market rumours will undoubtedly continue to evolve as well.