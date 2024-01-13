SEBI Tightens Norms on Foreign Investment in AIFs to Align with Anti-Money Laundering Regulations

In a significant move to reinforce its anti-money laundering measures, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) updated its norms on January 12, 2024, concerning foreign investment in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). The updated rules aim to align with the criteria for identifying beneficial ownership as specified in the Prevention of Money-Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005.

Defining Beneficial Ownership

The new guidelines, as stated in sub-rule (3) of rule 9, define a beneficial owner as a natural person who possesses a controlling interest or claim on a certain percentage of capital or profits. It may also be someone holding a senior managerial position or having a significant interest in a trust.

Exclusion of Entities on United Nations Security Council’s Sanctions List

Widening the net, the revised norms explicitly disallow investment from entities or individuals listed on the United Nations Security Council’s Sanctions List. This includes residents of countries identified by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as having strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering or counter-terrorism financing measures. The prohibition also extends to those countries that fail to make progress in addressing these issues or do not commit to an action plan with the FATF.

Prior Control-Based Threshold for Identifying Investors

Previously, the AIF Regulations included a control-based threshold for identifying investors. This definition of ‘control’ referred to the ability to influence management or policy decisions through various means, including majority directorship, shareholding, or contractual agreements.

Stricter Norms for Preventing Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing

The revised norms reflect a more stringent approach to overseeing foreign investments, reinforcing efforts to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing through AIFs. The new guidelines are a clear indication of SEBI’s commitment to ensuring the integrity and transparency of foreign investments in the country.