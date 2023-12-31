en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SEBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Fine on Unitech Advisors For Fund Mismanagement

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:24 am EST
SEBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Fine on Unitech Advisors For Fund Mismanagement

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has levied a fine of Rs 1 crore on Unitech Advisors India Pvt Ltd and its directors, Ajay and Sanjay Chandra, for their failure to dissolve three real estate funds in accordance with the timelines specified in their offer documents, despite several granted extensions. The three funds in question, CIG Realty Funds I, II, and IV were launched around 2006-07 with promises of high-risk, high-returns, projecting potential earnings of 15-25 percent. However, they underperformed due to a string of incomplete real estate projects nationwide.

Penalties for Infringements

SEBI has also imposed penalties on other board members and trustees for a range of violations, such as not providing requested information, neglecting to address investor complaints, and irresponsible investment decisions with investors’ money, including investments in group companies. The total sum of penalties adds up to Rs 1.3 crore.

Mandate to Wind Up Funds

SEBI has ordered Unitech Advisors to wind up the three funds within the next six months and to return the investors’ money by determining the net asset value (NAV) through a transparent valuation of its assets. This would allow investors to decide on their exit strategy. It’s important to note that the Chandra brothers have previously faced imprisonment for allegedly defrauding homebuyers, and Sanjay Chandra’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Investigation Triggers Action

SEBI’s decisive action follows a Moneycontrol investigation in 2019 that brought to light issues within several real estate funds.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unconventional Leave Request Sparks Debate on Workplace Culture

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vinyl Records Spin Back: The Unlikely Resurgence of a Musical Relic

By BNN Correspondents

Sudden Price Surge: A Popular SUV's $16,000 Price Hike Shakes Auto Industry

By Salman Khan

The Year of Unconventional CEOs: Elon Musk and Others Making Headlines

By BNN Correspondents

Emma Watson's Family Launches Unique Gin Enterprise: Renais ...
@Business · 4 mins
Emma Watson's Family Launches Unique Gin Enterprise: Renais ...
heart comment 0
A Year in Review: Top Stories that Captivated Businessweek’s Readers in 2023

By Muhammad Jawad

A Year in Review: Top Stories that Captivated Businessweek's Readers in 2023
Urban Company’s Damaged Goods: A Tale of Customer Dissatisfaction

By Dil Bar Irshad

Urban Company's Damaged Goods: A Tale of Customer Dissatisfaction
Fine Wine: A Rising Star in Alternative Investment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Fine Wine: A Rising Star in Alternative Investment
Berkshire Hathaway: A Year of Underperformance Amid Buffett’s Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Berkshire Hathaway: A Year of Underperformance Amid Buffett's Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
1 min
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation
2 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation
Freeride World Tour: A Celebration of Freestyle Skiing Talent in China's Altay
2 mins
Freeride World Tour: A Celebration of Freestyle Skiing Talent in China's Altay
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill
3 mins
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
3 mins
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit
4 mins
HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit
Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches
4 mins
Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches
India's Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced
4 mins
India's Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced
Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom
4 mins
Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
1 hour
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
5 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app