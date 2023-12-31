SEBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Fine on Unitech Advisors For Fund Mismanagement

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has levied a fine of Rs 1 crore on Unitech Advisors India Pvt Ltd and its directors, Ajay and Sanjay Chandra, for their failure to dissolve three real estate funds in accordance with the timelines specified in their offer documents, despite several granted extensions. The three funds in question, CIG Realty Funds I, II, and IV were launched around 2006-07 with promises of high-risk, high-returns, projecting potential earnings of 15-25 percent. However, they underperformed due to a string of incomplete real estate projects nationwide.

Penalties for Infringements

SEBI has also imposed penalties on other board members and trustees for a range of violations, such as not providing requested information, neglecting to address investor complaints, and irresponsible investment decisions with investors’ money, including investments in group companies. The total sum of penalties adds up to Rs 1.3 crore.

Mandate to Wind Up Funds

SEBI has ordered Unitech Advisors to wind up the three funds within the next six months and to return the investors’ money by determining the net asset value (NAV) through a transparent valuation of its assets. This would allow investors to decide on their exit strategy. It’s important to note that the Chandra brothers have previously faced imprisonment for allegedly defrauding homebuyers, and Sanjay Chandra’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Investigation Triggers Action

SEBI’s decisive action follows a Moneycontrol investigation in 2019 that brought to light issues within several real estate funds.