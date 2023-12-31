SEBI Penalizes Unitech Advisors and Directors for Fund Mismanagement

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has dealt a significant blow to Unitech Advisors India Pvt Ltd and its directors, Ajay and Sanjay Chandra, with a hefty fine of Rs 1 crore. This penalty was imposed due to their failure to wrap up three real estate investment funds in a timely manner. The weight of this fine is to be borne collectively by the Chandra brothers.

CIG Realty Funds I, II, and IV

These real estate funds, known as CIG Realty Funds I, II, and IV, were floated around 2006-07. They were marketed as high-risk, high-return, close-ended schemes, promising lucrative outcomes to investors. However, they have since failed to deliver on these promises. In a further twist, the tenure of these funds was extended past the terms laid out in their offer documents, an action carried out without proper authorization.

Poor Investment Choices

SEBI’s investigation brought to light that Unitech Advisors had made a series of poor investment decisions. Notably, it was revealed that the company had invested in its own group companies, a move that has resulted in the investors’ money being stuck. This has not only caused financial distress to the investors but also raised questions about the integrity of Unitech Advisors’ decision-making process.

SEBI’s Directive and Additional Penalties

Besides imposing the fine on the company and its directors, SEBI has also directed Unitech Advisors to wind up the schemes within six months. This would involve valuing the underlying assets to ascertain the net asset value (NAV). The investors would then be given the choice to exit the funds either by receiving their share of the assets or at NAV. Moreover, penalties of Rs 10 lakh each have been imposed on other individuals associated with Unitech Advisors for various infractions. These include failing to provide information, return documents, and address investor grievances.

