en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SEBI Directs Brokerages to Enable Trading Account Freezing for Enhanced Investor Security

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
SEBI Directs Brokerages to Enable Trading Account Freezing for Enhanced Investor Security

In a significant move to bolster investor security, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has ordered brokerage firms to implement a system that allows investors to voluntarily freeze or block their trading accounts in response to suspicious activities. This initiative, slated to begin in July 2024, mirrors the existing security measures for debit and credit cards, where users can freeze their accounts to thwart unauthorized use.

New Directive to Enhance Investor Protection

Until now, investors have had the option to freeze or block transactions in their demat accounts, but this facility was not extended to trading accounts. The framework for voluntary freezing/blocking is expected to be established by April 1, 2024. This comprehensive plan will encompass methods of client communication, acknowledgment of requests, processing time, and procedures for re-enabling access.

The Brokers Industry Standards Forum (ISF) will collaborate with stock exchanges and SEBI to formulate detailed guidelines for the policy. SEBI has also set a stringent deadline for trading members to implement these guidelines. Furthermore, SEBI has directed stock exchanges to establish a mechanism for monitoring clients’ funds lying with stockbrokers to ensure transparency in the securities market.

Empowering Investors and Curbing Fraudulent Activities

The new directive, while being an effective safety measure, also aims to give investors greater control over their accounts and shield them from potential fraudulent activities. However, the use of the option to freeze demat accounts has been relatively low, primarily due to a lack of awareness among investors. With the introduction of this new facility for trading accounts, SEBI hopes to boost usage and strengthen investor confidence in the securities market.

In conclusion, this decisive move by SEBI is a significant step towards enhancing investor security. By allowing investors to have more control over their accounts and providing a robust mechanism to prevent unauthorized access, SEBI is indeed setting a new standard in the securities market.

0
Business India Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
The Paradox of Innovation: Wayne Johnson's Insights into the Challenges Faced by Novel Ideas
Unveiling a paradox in the world of innovation, Wayne Johnson, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Utah, has shed light on the hurdles that groundbreaking ideas face in gaining broad acceptance. His research, a series of five studies, reveals a surprising trend – the more novel an idea, the more likely it is to
The Paradox of Innovation: Wayne Johnson's Insights into the Challenges Faced by Novel Ideas
Jacksons Food Stores and Darigold's Unique Promo: Win Free Milk for a Year
8 mins ago
Jacksons Food Stores and Darigold's Unique Promo: Win Free Milk for a Year
APM Terminals and Plaquemines Port Sign Preliminary Agreement for New Container Terminal
8 mins ago
APM Terminals and Plaquemines Port Sign Preliminary Agreement for New Container Terminal
Philippine Business and Congress Rally Behind Ralph Recto as New Finance Chief
3 mins ago
Philippine Business and Congress Rally Behind Ralph Recto as New Finance Chief
Wales Faces Wave of Restaurant Closures Amid Economic Pressure and Government Policy Concerns
6 mins ago
Wales Faces Wave of Restaurant Closures Amid Economic Pressure and Government Policy Concerns
MCA President Challenges Proposed Hike in Utilities Service Tax
7 mins ago
MCA President Challenges Proposed Hike in Utilities Service Tax
Latest Headlines
World News
Defying Death and Gravity: The Investment Trends Redefining Our Future
7 seconds
Defying Death and Gravity: The Investment Trends Redefining Our Future
New Study Sheds Light on German Public Opinion on Immigration
29 seconds
New Study Sheds Light on German Public Opinion on Immigration
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference
2 mins
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference
Mehmet Ali's Team Triumphs Over Middlesbrough U21s: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience
2 mins
Mehmet Ali's Team Triumphs Over Middlesbrough U21s: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
3 mins
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
The NFL Practice Squad's Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans
3 mins
The NFL Practice Squad's Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments
5 mins
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments
Nikki Haley Avoids Eric Bolling's Show Following Social Media Proposal Critique
5 mins
Nikki Haley Avoids Eric Bolling's Show Following Social Media Proposal Critique
Snowdrop Seniors of Lochgilphead: Age is No Barrier to Shinty
5 mins
Snowdrop Seniors of Lochgilphead: Age is No Barrier to Shinty
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app