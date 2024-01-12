SEBI Directs Brokerages to Enable Trading Account Freezing for Enhanced Investor Security

In a significant move to bolster investor security, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has ordered brokerage firms to implement a system that allows investors to voluntarily freeze or block their trading accounts in response to suspicious activities. This initiative, slated to begin in July 2024, mirrors the existing security measures for debit and credit cards, where users can freeze their accounts to thwart unauthorized use.

New Directive to Enhance Investor Protection

Until now, investors have had the option to freeze or block transactions in their demat accounts, but this facility was not extended to trading accounts. The framework for voluntary freezing/blocking is expected to be established by April 1, 2024. This comprehensive plan will encompass methods of client communication, acknowledgment of requests, processing time, and procedures for re-enabling access.

The Brokers Industry Standards Forum (ISF) will collaborate with stock exchanges and SEBI to formulate detailed guidelines for the policy. SEBI has also set a stringent deadline for trading members to implement these guidelines. Furthermore, SEBI has directed stock exchanges to establish a mechanism for monitoring clients’ funds lying with stockbrokers to ensure transparency in the securities market.

Empowering Investors and Curbing Fraudulent Activities

The new directive, while being an effective safety measure, also aims to give investors greater control over their accounts and shield them from potential fraudulent activities. However, the use of the option to freeze demat accounts has been relatively low, primarily due to a lack of awareness among investors. With the introduction of this new facility for trading accounts, SEBI hopes to boost usage and strengthen investor confidence in the securities market.

In conclusion, this decisive move by SEBI is a significant step towards enhancing investor security. By allowing investors to have more control over their accounts and providing a robust mechanism to prevent unauthorized access, SEBI is indeed setting a new standard in the securities market.