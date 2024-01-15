en English
Business

SEBI Considers Redefinition of Promoter Classification in Public Shareholding

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
SEBI Considers Redefinition of Promoter Classification in Public Shareholding

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is contemplating a proposal that could redefine the dynamics of promoter classification in public shareholding. The proposal seeks to allow certain public investors to contribute to the minimum public shareholding (MPS) without being labelled as promoters. This move aims to facilitate companies’ attainment of the MPS requirement while ensuring that these public investors do not attain the rights or influence typically associated with promoters.

Revising the Regulatory Framework

This consideration by SEBI is part of a broader effort to refine and tighten the regulatory framework governing the stock market. This effort is reflected in a range of recent initiatives. These include the tightening of rules for disclosing short selling trades and the introduction of the UPI Block Facility for stock market trades. The proposed changes are expected to enhance transparency, ensure fair trading practices, and maintain market integrity.

Improving Market Rumor Verification

SEBI is also focusing on improving the mechanisms for rumour verification in the market. This includes proposing a material price movement threshold to trigger such verifications. The introduction of this measure could serve as a potent tool to combat market manipulation and misinformation, thereby fortifying the robustness of India’s stock market.

Impact on Foreign Investors and Enforcement Actions

Alongside these changes, foreign investors are facing uncertainties regarding benefits under Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements due to a recent Supreme Court ruling. In other developments, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two directors of a West Bengal based company, MPS Greenery Developers Limited, in connection with fraudulent Collective Investment Schemes. The company reportedly raised funds amounting to about INR 2,682 crore from investors through various fraudulent income schemes, in violation of norms set by banking regulator RBI and markets regulator SEBI.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

