Sebi Clamps Down on Arun Panchariya’s Assets over GDR Manipulation

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken a decisive step against Arun Panchariya, ordering the attachment of his bank accounts, shares, and mutual fund holdings to recover an outstanding sum of over 26 crore Indian Rupees. This move comes in the aftermath of Panchariya’s involvement in the manipulation of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) issuance by Hiran Orgochem Ltd. The total dues of ₹26.25 crore include the original penalty, accrued interest, and recovery costs.

Preventing Asset Disposal

Sebi’s notice allows credits but prohibits any debits from Panchariya’s accounts. This directive indicates a concern that Panchariya may otherwise dispose of his assets, which would further complicate or delay the recovery process.

Previous Warnings Ignored

In November of the previous year, Sebi had already issued a demand notice to Panchariya for the same amount and warned of potential arrest and asset attachment. However, it appears these warnings were not heeded, leading to the present course of action.

Panchariya’s Pervasive Manipulations

In July, Sebi imposed penalties on Panchariya (₹25 crore) and Mukesh Chauradiya (₹20 lakh) for their roles in manipulating GDR issuance. An investigation covering activities from April to May 2010 further revealed that Panchariya was implicated in fraudulent schemes related to the subscription of GDRs issued by multiple companies. Separate enforcement proceedings for these offenses are currently underway.