Seaweed Cultivation in India: A Step Towards Sustainable Marine Agriculture

The Indian coastal city of Koteshwar, Kutch, Gujarat, was abuzz with discussions on marine agriculture on January 27, 2024, as it hosted the National Conference on Promotion of Seaweed Cultivation. Led by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, the event underscored the importance of seaweed cultivation as an avenue for employment generation, diversification of marine production, and a sustainable future.

Aiming for Nationwide Expansion of Seaweed Cultivation

As the country seeks to find balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability, the conference directed its focus towards the expansion of seaweed cultivation nationwide. The event brought together prominent figures like MP Vinod Chavda, MLA P.M Jadeja, along with key officials from the Department of Fisheries and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The Secretary of the Department of Fisheries, Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, outlined the challenges and opportunities inherent in the sector, calling for innovative solutions and robust policy support to foster growth and development in this field.

Exploring the Potential of Seaweed Farming

At the heart of the conference was the objective to educate attendees about the vast potential of seaweed farming. Demonstrations of advanced seaweed farming techniques, like Raft Culture & Tube Net, were conducted at the Kori Creek Project Site, offering tangible insights into the world of seaweed cultivation.

An exhibition was organized, offering a platform for start-ups and institutes to showcase their seaweed products and innovative cultivation methods. The exhibition served to inspire and educate, acting as a catalyst for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Government Support for Seaweed Cultivation

In a show of governmental support, refrigerated vehicles and motorcycles equipped with iceboxes were distributed. Sanction orders for projects under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) were also disbursed, providing financial assistance for seaweed cultivation initiatives.

With over 300 participants, the conference was a successful endeavor, fueling discussions about the role of seaweed in marine agriculture and economic development. It provided an opportunity for knowledge sharing, fostering collaborations, and supporting the growth of seaweed cultivation in the country.

Through events like this, India positions itself as a potential leader in sustainable marine agriculture, paving the way for a future where economic growth and environmental sustainability can coexist harmoniously.