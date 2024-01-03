SCR General Manager Conducts Rigorous Safety Inspection and Reviews Future Development Plans

In a move that underscores the commitment to safety and reliability of railway infrastructure, Arun Kumar Jain, the General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR), carried out a comprehensive inspection of the Kacheguda – Mahabubnagar – Devarkadra – Krishna section. The inspection, which took place on a recent Wednesday, was a meticulous examination of various safety elements, including the upkeep of tracks, bridges, and signaling systems.

Inspection Across Key Stations

Jain’s inspection wasn’t limited to the railway tracks and associated structures. It extended to several railway stations along the route – Marikal, Maganoor, Devarkadra, and Jaklair. The General Manager assessed the premises of these stations and reviewed the official records in the station master’s offices. His focus was not only on the present condition of these stations but also on their potential for future improvements.

Future Development Plans

As part of his visit, Jain engaged in detailed discussions with officials pertaining to future development plans, particularly for the facilities at Devarkadra railway station. These conversations revolved around strategies to enhance passenger comfort and improve the overall travel experience. Such initiatives form part of the SCR’s ongoing efforts to elevate the standard of amenities provided at various stations.

Emphasis on Safety and Comfort

In addition to the inspection, Jain held a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations across the zone. He urged officials to strictly adhere to safety procedures and conduct frequent field inspections for compliance with worksite safety requirements. Jain also emphasized the importance of crew working hours and urged Divisional Railway Managers to ensure proper rest for the crew members. His review extended to the progress of traffic facility works and he instructed officials to prioritize initiatives aimed at improving passenger comfort.