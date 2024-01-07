Scolded for Poor Grades, 11-Year-Old Alakananda Leaves Home, Found in Changanassery

An 11-year-old girl, Alakananda, from Kothamangalam, vanished from her home after her parents admonished her for her low scores in a mid-term examination. The young girl left her house around 3 pm on Saturday, telling her younger brother that she was headed to school to donate old clothes to the less fortunate. Unbeknownst to her family, Alakananda had other plans.

Unplanned Journey to Changanassery

Alakananda, instead of going to school, embarked on a journey to Changanassery. She boarded a bus to the town, carrying with her not only the clothes she intended to donate but also some money. Her solo journey was fraught with risks, but the young girl seemed undeterred.

Parents Unaware of Her Departure

At the time of Alakananda’s departure, her parents were not at home. They had scolded her earlier for her poor academic performance in the mid-term examination. The scolding, it appears, was the trigger that led Alakananda to make the drastic decision to leave her home. When her parents returned, they were greeted with the alarming reality of their daughter’s disappearance.

Rescued by Local Police

Alakananda’s unplanned journey came to an end around 9 pm at the Changanassery bus stand. Local police found the young girl there, far away from her home. Her journey, which started in the afternoon under the pretext of a charitable act, had finally ended late in the evening with her being found by the police.