Science Ceilidh: Uniting Science and Arts Through Scottish Dance

At the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru, a unique blend of traditional Scottish dance and music resonated with the eloquence of science. The man behind this fusion is Lewis Hou, a science educator and the founder of Science Ceilidh, a social enterprise that employs the vibrant rhythm of Scottish tradition to bolster STEM engagement, creativity, research, and wellbeing within communities.

Interdisciplinary Learning and Trust-Building

With a rich background in neuroscience, Hou carries a firm belief in dismantling the rigid walls between art and science. He aims to foster a culture that embraces community, education, creativity, and curiosity. Emphasizing the need for interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary learning, he advocates for breaking stereotypes and enhancing critical thinking skills. His approach pivots around engaging non-scientists and rural communities in Scotland through cultural events, thereby building trust and relationships that extend beyond the conventional expert-learner dynamic.

Listening and Connecting with Communities

According to Hou, the key to effective science communication lies not in delivering science talks, but in listening and connecting with communities. Science Ceilidh thrives on this principle, striving to make science more accessible and inclusive. The organization has evolved over time, now offering teacher training, especially for new educators intrigued by this unique teaching methodology.

Collaborations and Cultural Sensitivity

As part of its mission, Science Ceilidh collaborates with networks to support youth workers and the New Scots refugee community, while maintaining partnerships with universities. Recognizing the stark differences in education systems, such as the competitive nature in India compared to the flexible Scottish curriculum, Hou underscored the need for cultural sensitivity in their approach. The organization also functions as an intermediary, sourcing funding and working with various stakeholders to tailor programs that address community needs.