Education

School Monitoring Committee Meetings to Resume in State’s Government Schools

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
School Monitoring Committee Meetings to Resume in State’s Government Schools

In a significant move towards educational advancement, government schools across multiple districts are gearing up to reinstate School Monitoring Committee (SMC) meetings. This decision comes after a two-month hiatus, with the meetings scheduled to resume on January 5. Kranthi Kumar Pati, the District Collector, communicated this noteworthy announcement on Monday.

SMC Meetings: A Mandate Halted

The SMC meetings, as mandated by G.O. 213, were expected to take place every month. However, they were suspended in October 2023, largely due to the escalating workload for teachers in both higher secondary and primary schools. This increased workload, inclusive of frequent examinations and paper evaluations, led to a proposal by teachers to conduct the meetings on a quarterly basis. Preethi Jayaraman, an English teacher, was among the educators advocating for this change.

Reinstatement Prompted by the SLMC

The shift back to monthly SMC meetings has been primarily triggered by the recent establishment of the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC). This committee functions at a higher level, overseeing the overarching educational system across the state.

Objective of the SMC Meetings

The core objective of the SMC meetings is to address and resolve prevailing issues within schools. These meetings serve as an interaction platform for different stakeholders, including parents and teachers. There is a specific emphasis on increasing participation from higher secondary schools. The District Collector has fervently encouraged all key stakeholders to attend these meetings, emphasizing their critical role in facilitating improvements in the education system.

Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

