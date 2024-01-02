Scheduled Power Outage in Jammu: JPDCL Announces Disruptions on January 3rd

In an official announcement by the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), residents of several areas within Jammu are to experience scheduled power disruptions on January 3rd. The Chief Engineer (Distribution) of JPDCL, Jammu, has informed the public that the power supply will be halted due to necessary maintenance and operational work.

Regions Affected

The power outage will affect a wide range of areas including Laxmi Puram, Rajinder Nagar, Swarn Vihar, Bharat Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Bantalab, Keran, Radio Station, BSNL, CRPF, Ayush Hospital, Janipur Police Station, Bhalwal, Kangarmorh, IRP, Hospital Bhalwal, Kopte, Thater, Nardani, Pooja Colony, and nearby localities. The power supply in these regions will be disrupted from 9 am to 1 pm.

Moreover, residents of Akhnoor Town, Ambaran, Gurhapattan, Kanachak, 1 No. Sua, and adjacent areas will also face power supply interruptions, scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon.

Extended Outage in Certain Areas

The Superintending Engineer (Distribution) of JPDCL for O&M Circle Kathua has also alerted that Jogpur, Jakh Industry, and surrounding regions will undergo a power cut on January 3rd, but for an extended period from 9 am to 2 pm.

Preparations for the Power Outage

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are recommended to plan and prepare for the power outage. Necessary arrangements should be made to mitigate the impact of the power cut, ensuring the least possible disruption to daily routines and operations. The estimated restoration time will be provided on the JPDCL’s web page, along with updates on the status of stations and feeders.