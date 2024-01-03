Scheduled Power Outage in Chennai: Tangedco Announces Maintenance Work

In a crucial public service announcement, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has informed residents of select areas in Chennai, the bustling capital of Tamil Nadu, of an impending power outage. Scheduled to occur from 9 am to 2 pm, the temporary suspension of electricity is part of necessary maintenance work aimed at enhancing the city’s power infrastructure. Tangedco has given its assurance to expedite the process and restore power as promptly as possible, potentially even before the scheduled completion time if the maintenance operations conclude early.

Areas Impacted by the Outage

The power outage will affect specific parts of Adyar and Tondiarpet, two populous neighborhoods in Chennai. Within Adyar, the localities that will experience the power cut include Enjambakkam 1st Avenue Vettuvankeni, Akkarai Village, Allikulam, Ambedkar Street, Anna Enclave, Bethel Nagar North and South, Bharathi Avenue, Brindavan Nagar, Copper Beach Road, and several areas along the scenic East Coast Road (E.C.R.).

Tondiarpet: Who Will Be Affected?

In Tondiarpet, the outage will impact Melur, Minjur town, Theradi Street, Suriya Nagar, the BDO Office, Seemavaram, Pudhupedu, Nanthiambakkam, Pattamandri, Vallur, Attipattu, SR Palayam, Kondakarai, Karayanmedu, and surrounding regions. These areas are home to a diverse array of residential and commercial establishments, all of which will need to make necessary adjustments to cope with the temporary power suspension.

Preparation and Ongoing Service Improvements

Tangedco has urged residents within the affected areas to prepare for the power cut, underscoring the importance of this preemptive notification. The corporation reassures the public that these maintenance activities are part of a broader strategy to ensure better service in the future. By conducting this scheduled outage and carrying out the necessary work, Tangedco is working relentlessly to improve the reliability of Chennai’s electrical infrastructure and ensure the city remains powered for growth.