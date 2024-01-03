en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Scheduled Power Outage in Chennai: Tangedco Announces Maintenance Work

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:14 am EST
Scheduled Power Outage in Chennai: Tangedco Announces Maintenance Work

In a crucial public service announcement, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has informed residents of select areas in Chennai, the bustling capital of Tamil Nadu, of an impending power outage. Scheduled to occur from 9 am to 2 pm, the temporary suspension of electricity is part of necessary maintenance work aimed at enhancing the city’s power infrastructure. Tangedco has given its assurance to expedite the process and restore power as promptly as possible, potentially even before the scheduled completion time if the maintenance operations conclude early.

Areas Impacted by the Outage

The power outage will affect specific parts of Adyar and Tondiarpet, two populous neighborhoods in Chennai. Within Adyar, the localities that will experience the power cut include Enjambakkam 1st Avenue Vettuvankeni, Akkarai Village, Allikulam, Ambedkar Street, Anna Enclave, Bethel Nagar North and South, Bharathi Avenue, Brindavan Nagar, Copper Beach Road, and several areas along the scenic East Coast Road (E.C.R.).

Tondiarpet: Who Will Be Affected?

In Tondiarpet, the outage will impact Melur, Minjur town, Theradi Street, Suriya Nagar, the BDO Office, Seemavaram, Pudhupedu, Nanthiambakkam, Pattamandri, Vallur, Attipattu, SR Palayam, Kondakarai, Karayanmedu, and surrounding regions. These areas are home to a diverse array of residential and commercial establishments, all of which will need to make necessary adjustments to cope with the temporary power suspension.

Preparation and Ongoing Service Improvements

Tangedco has urged residents within the affected areas to prepare for the power cut, underscoring the importance of this preemptive notification. The corporation reassures the public that these maintenance activities are part of a broader strategy to ensure better service in the future. By conducting this scheduled outage and carrying out the necessary work, Tangedco is working relentlessly to improve the reliability of Chennai’s electrical infrastructure and ensure the city remains powered for growth.

0
India Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Crucial Breakthrough in Sana Khan Murder Investigation: Laptop and Mobile Phone Found

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Names Bungalow 'Mama Ka Ghar': A Testament to His Endearing Bond with Madhya Pradesh

By Rafia Tasleem

Panchayat Faces Legal Action for Damaging Railway Signal Wires

By Rafia Tasleem

UP RERA Mandates Sale of Apartments Based on Carpet Area Only

By Rafia Tasleem

Adani Group Eyes Expansion in Telangana with Data Center and Aerospace ...
@Business · 1 min
Adani Group Eyes Expansion in Telangana with Data Center and Aerospace ...
heart comment 0
Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty

By Rafia Tasleem

Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty
Shiromani Akali Dal Announces ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ to Expose AAP Government’s Failures

By Rafia Tasleem

Shiromani Akali Dal Announces 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' to Expose AAP Government's Failures
Arjun Atwal Backs Modi’s Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports

By Salman Khan

Arjun Atwal Backs Modi's Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi’s Vision for Pravasi Sports

By Salman Khan

Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports
Latest Headlines
World News
Kent County Council Braces for 2024 Financial Challenges: A Message of Resilience and Resolve
35 seconds
Kent County Council Braces for 2024 Financial Challenges: A Message of Resilience and Resolve
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Names Bungalow 'Mama Ka Ghar': A Testament to His Endearing Bond with Madhya Pradesh
49 seconds
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Names Bungalow 'Mama Ka Ghar': A Testament to His Endearing Bond with Madhya Pradesh
2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and Health-Conscious Choices
1 min
2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and Health-Conscious Choices
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 min
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
The Profound Influence of Zionist Rabbis on Israeli Politics
1 min
The Profound Influence of Zionist Rabbis on Israeli Politics
Scotland's Political Landscape: From Global Player under Sturgeon to an Era of Introspection
2 mins
Scotland's Political Landscape: From Global Player under Sturgeon to an Era of Introspection
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
3 mins
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
3 mins
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
3 mins
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 min
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app