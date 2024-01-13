Scapia Faces Backlash Over Credit Limit Reductions: A Deeper Look

Travel tech start-up Scapia, founded by former Flipkart executive Anil Goteti, has come under fire after significantly reducing the credit limits of numerous users. Some users reported dramatic cuts from ₹8 lakh to a mere ₹20,000, sparking outrage and concern across various social media platforms.

Bank’s Defense Amid Backlash

Scapia partners with Federal Bank to issue its co-branded credit cards. Following the unexpected changes in credit limits, a spokesperson from Federal Bank came forward to defend the decision. They explained that these revisions are part of a routine review and in line with the bank’s guidelines for usage. The bank also assured that it had communicated the changes to all affected cardholders through email and SMS notifications.

Experts Question Scapia’s Role

Despite the Federal Bank’s explanation, industry experts have raised questions about Scapia’s part in the credit limit reductions. Typically, credit limit determinations fall under the jurisdiction of banking partners, not fintech companies like Scapia. This has led to speculation about the extent of Scapia’s involvement in the decision-making process.

Regulatory Influences

The controversy emerges at a critical juncture when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased risk weights for commercial banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on consumer credit exposure. This regulatory change could potentially influence the recent adjustments in credit limits.

Scapia’s Offerings and Future

Established in 2023, Scapia offers a unique service that allows users to convert their everyday expenses into rewards via its app and co-branded credit cards. These rewards, known as Scapia coins, can be redeemed for booking flights and hotels online. The Bengaluru-based start-up has attracted significant investment, including a $23 million funding round in November led by Elevation Capital and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal’s Three State Ventures. Despite the current controversy, Scapia’s future trajectory in the fintech space remains to be seen.