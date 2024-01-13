en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Scapia Faces Backlash Over Credit Limit Reductions: A Deeper Look

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Scapia Faces Backlash Over Credit Limit Reductions: A Deeper Look

Travel tech start-up Scapia, founded by former Flipkart executive Anil Goteti, has come under fire after significantly reducing the credit limits of numerous users. Some users reported dramatic cuts from ₹8 lakh to a mere ₹20,000, sparking outrage and concern across various social media platforms.

Bank’s Defense Amid Backlash

Scapia partners with Federal Bank to issue its co-branded credit cards. Following the unexpected changes in credit limits, a spokesperson from Federal Bank came forward to defend the decision. They explained that these revisions are part of a routine review and in line with the bank’s guidelines for usage. The bank also assured that it had communicated the changes to all affected cardholders through email and SMS notifications.

Experts Question Scapia’s Role

Despite the Federal Bank’s explanation, industry experts have raised questions about Scapia’s part in the credit limit reductions. Typically, credit limit determinations fall under the jurisdiction of banking partners, not fintech companies like Scapia. This has led to speculation about the extent of Scapia’s involvement in the decision-making process.

Regulatory Influences

The controversy emerges at a critical juncture when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased risk weights for commercial banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on consumer credit exposure. This regulatory change could potentially influence the recent adjustments in credit limits.

Scapia’s Offerings and Future

Established in 2023, Scapia offers a unique service that allows users to convert their everyday expenses into rewards via its app and co-branded credit cards. These rewards, known as Scapia coins, can be redeemed for booking flights and hotels online. The Bengaluru-based start-up has attracted significant investment, including a $23 million funding round in November led by Elevation Capital and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal’s Three State Ventures. Despite the current controversy, Scapia’s future trajectory in the fintech space remains to be seen.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
Amagi Introduces FAST Deals to Enhance CTV Advertising
Global SaaS technology titan, Amagi, known for its robust contributions to the Connected TV (CTV) and Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) realms, has unveiled a groundbreaking feature in its premium CTV advertising marketplace, Amagi ADS PLUS. The innovative feature, dubbed FAST Deals, is intended to augment the purchase process for advertisers utilizing FAST services by
Amagi Introduces FAST Deals to Enhance CTV Advertising
LeapCharger Announces Major Stock Restructuring: A Strategic Move Towards Future Growth
1 min ago
LeapCharger Announces Major Stock Restructuring: A Strategic Move Towards Future Growth
Eightco Holdings Inc: Sailing in Unsteady Waters Amidst Profitability Concerns
1 min ago
Eightco Holdings Inc: Sailing in Unsteady Waters Amidst Profitability Concerns
Unraveling the Best A3 Printers: A Comprehensive Comparison
30 seconds ago
Unraveling the Best A3 Printers: A Comprehensive Comparison
Bank7: A Rising Star in the Investing Landscape with Consistent Growth and Significant Insider Investment
34 seconds ago
Bank7: A Rising Star in the Investing Landscape with Consistent Growth and Significant Insider Investment
Nu Holdings: The Hidden Engine of Growth in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio
53 seconds ago
Nu Holdings: The Hidden Engine of Growth in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio
Latest Headlines
World News
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
1 min
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
1 min
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
2 mins
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
2 mins
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
2 mins
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
2 mins
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
3 mins
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
3 mins
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
3 mins
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
50 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app