India

Scapegoating Tablighi Jamaat: A COVID-19 Narrative in India

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
Scapegoating Tablighi Jamaat: A COVID-19 Narrative in India

As the world grappled with the unprecedented spread of COVID-19 in March 2020, the Muslim evangelical organization Tablighi Jamaat found itself in the eye of a storm in India. A gathering held by the group in Delhi, before the Indian government had set explicit guidelines on public assemblies, was to become an infamous event in the country’s pandemic narrative.

The Accusations and Consequences

As COVID-19 cases rose alarmingly, the Indian government and media turned their focus towards Tablighi Jamaat, accusing them of ‘Corona Jihad’ and shouldering them with the blame for the virus’s spread. High-ranking officials, including the joint secretary of the health ministry and leaders of various political parties, made public statements suggesting that the group’s members were the main reason for the increase in COVID-19 cases. The fallout was severe – members of the group faced dire consequences, including imprisonment, charges of attempted murder, and vilification in the media.

The International Response and Unfounded Allegations

Such actions led to international reports highlighting an increase in Islamophobia in India. Meanwhile, false accusations like the group deliberately spreading the virus were propagated, further stoking the flames of social disharmony. In an unprecedented move, the government introduced a clause in visa guidelines specifically restricting members of Tablighi Jamaat from engaging in their religious activities.

Justice Served?

It was only when the virus was recognized as a global phenomenon, that the narrative against the group began to fade. By the end of 2020, none of the Tablighi Jamaat members had been convicted, and courts were critical of the government’s actions, describing them as ‘malicious’ and ‘a virtual persecution’. However, the scars left by this episode on the group and the country’s social fabric remain visible, begging the question of when and how justice can truly be served.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

India

