SC Justice Nagarathna Critiques Demonetisation, Highlights Impact on Common Man

At a recent conference held at NALSAR University of Law, Supreme Court Justice B.V. Nagarathna voiced her concerns over the 2016 demonetisation move, emphasizing its unintended consequences on the average citizen and questioning its efficacy in combating black money. Justice Nagarathna, addressing a distinguished gathering, including international justices and legal scholars, underscored the significant return rate of demonetised notes to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), casting doubt on the initiative's success in flushing out unaccounted wealth.

Demonetisation's Dubious Outcomes

Justice Nagarathna pointed out that nearly 98% of the ₹500 and ₹1000 notes, which constituted 86% of India's currency in circulation at the time, were returned to the RBI. This high return rate, she argued, effectively converted black money into white, undermining the primary objective of demonetisation. Furthermore, she highlighted the lack of a solid legal framework and adequate consultation before the implementation of such a sweeping economic measure, questioning the decision's arbitrariness.

The Plight of the Common Man

Among the most poignant aspects of Justice Nagarathna's critique was the impact of demonetisation on the common man. She shared anecdotes of daily wage earners who were disproportionately affected by the sudden invalidation of ₹500 and ₹1000 notes, struggling to exchange them for valid currency in order to meet their basic needs. This, according to Justice Nagarathna, illustrated a significant oversight in the policymaking process, where the practical implications on vulnerable sections of society were not adequately considered.

Legal and Constitutional Considerations

In her address, Justice Nagarathna also touched upon broader legal and constitutional issues, including the role of governors in relation to bills passed by state legislatures. She criticized instances of gubernatorial overreach, underscoring the importance of maintaining a balance between different branches of government and adhering to constitutional principles. Her remarks extended beyond demonetisation, inviting reflection on the broader implications of executive decisions on democracy and governance.

As the conference concluded, Justice Nagarathna's observations on demonetisation stirred a lively debate among attendees, highlighting the complexities and challenges of implementing far-reaching economic policies. Her insights underscored the need for a more inclusive and deliberative approach to policy-making, taking into account the diverse needs and circumstances of India's population. The discussion served as a reminder of the judiciary's role in scrutinizing governmental actions, ensuring they align with the country's legal and constitutional frameworks.