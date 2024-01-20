SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

In a significant move to bolster its adherence to corporate governance and regulatory requirements, SC Agrotech Limited has welcomed Mr. Narender Aggarwal on board as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. This key announcement was made official today, January 20, 2024, following the discerning recommendation of the company's Remuneration Committee.

Unveiling the New Company Secretary

Mr. Narender Aggarwal, bearing the Membership No. A41779, is recognized as an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. His professional journey spans over seven years, during which he has amassed a wealth of expertise in the intricate realms of corporate laws and compliance. The appointment of such an experienced figure marks a significant step in SC Agrotech Limited's path towards strengthening its corporate governance.

A Strategic Move by SC Agrotech Limited

This appointment comes at a crucial time when companies around the globe are realizing the significance of robust corporate governance and rigorous compliance systems. As the new Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Mr. Aggarwal will play a pivotal role in ensuring that SC Agrotech Limited remains committed to these principles. His expertise and insights will be instrumental in helping the company navigate through the complex and ever-evolving landscape of corporate laws and regulatory requirements.

Looking Forward

With this significant appointment, SC Agrotech Limited has set a clear message about its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance. The company is confident that Mr. Aggarwal's wealth of experience will serve as a strong pillar in this endeavor. As we move forward, the industry and stakeholders alike will be keeping a close eye on how this strategic move shapes the future course of SC Agrotech Limited.