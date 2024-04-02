SBI Withholds Electoral Bond SOPs Post-SC Rebuke, Transparency Activists Cry Foul

Weeks after facing the Supreme Court's censure over electoral bonds, the State Bank of India (SBI) has declined to disclose the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for its electoral bond scheme to transparency activists, citing internal guideline confidentiality. An RTI petition by activist Anjali Bhardwaj sought clarity on these SOPs, but SBI's response, invoking Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI law, has sparked controversy over public interest and transparency.

Advertisment

Behind the Veil: SBI's Refusal

In a detailed response from Deputy General Manager M Kanna Babu, SBI labeled the SOPs as internal, asserting their exemption from disclosure under RTI laws. The bank's stance, rooted in protecting 'commercial confidence', has raised eyebrows, especially since this move follows close on the heels of a Supreme Court directive for greater transparency in electoral bond transactions. Critics argue that the bank's refusal undermines the push for transparency in political funding, a concern echoed in recent judicial scrutiny.

Supreme Court's Intervention and Its Aftermath

Advertisment

The Supreme Court's intervention in February, which led to the scrapping of the electoral bonds scheme, marked a significant moment in the debate over political funding transparency. The court's insistence on SBI sharing data with the Election Commission and its warning of contempt proceedings underscored the judiciary's role in advocating for electoral transparency. Despite SBI's eventual compliance in sharing bond data, their reluctance to unveil SOP details has reignited debates over the efficacy and integrity of India's electoral financing mechanisms.

Implications for Political Transparency

This development poses serious questions about the balance between protecting internal operational guidelines and the public's right to know. As India grapples with the challenges of ensuring transparent political funding, the standoff between SBI and transparency advocates highlights the complexities of reconciling commercial confidentiality with democratic principles. The broader implications for political financing transparency and the role of state-run institutions in fostering accountability remain to be fully understood.

The refusal of the State Bank of India to disclose the SOPs of the now-defunct electoral bond scheme not only contradicts the spirit of recent judicial rulings but also sets a concerning precedent for transparency in political funding. As activists prepare to challenge SBI's decision, the discourse around electoral bonds, political donations, and transparency is set to intensify, potentially shaping the future landscape of political funding in India.