SBI Launches Green Rupee Term-Deposit Scheme to Support Sustainable Projects

The State Bank of India (SBI), the nation’s largest lender, has launched a pioneering initiative in the form of the SBI Green Rupee Term Deposit (SGRTD). The scheme is designed to mobilize funds for environmentally sustainable projects, thereby marking a significant shift in the bank’s approach towards more sustainable and environmentally conscious banking practices.

SBI’s Green Initiative

The green term-deposit scheme is open to a wide array of investors, including both resident and non-resident Indians. It offers three distinct investment tenures—1,111 days, 1,777 days, and 2,222 days—providing flexibility to depositors. Initially, investors can access this scheme through SBI’s extensive branch network across the country.

Expanding Accessibility

SBI has announced that it plans to expand the accessibility of this scheme. In the near future, the bank intends to enable participation through digital platforms like Yono and online banking services. This move will make it easier for customers to invest in the scheme from the comfort of their own homes, thereby increasing the reach of this initiative.

Commitment to Sustainability

In a recent statement, SBI’s chairman, Dinesh Khara, highlighted these developments. He emphasized the bank’s steadfast commitment to promoting sustainable finance and encouraged contributions towards green activities. This initiative aligns with both the Reserve Bank of India’s framework for acceptance of green deposits and the Government of India’s goal of making the country net carbon zero by 2070. With this move, SBI is setting a precedent, not just for other financial institutions in India, but for those across the globe.