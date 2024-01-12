en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SBI Launches Green Rupee Term-Deposit Scheme to Support Sustainable Projects

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
SBI Launches Green Rupee Term-Deposit Scheme to Support Sustainable Projects

The State Bank of India (SBI), the nation’s largest lender, has launched a pioneering initiative in the form of the SBI Green Rupee Term Deposit (SGRTD). The scheme is designed to mobilize funds for environmentally sustainable projects, thereby marking a significant shift in the bank’s approach towards more sustainable and environmentally conscious banking practices.

SBI’s Green Initiative

The green term-deposit scheme is open to a wide array of investors, including both resident and non-resident Indians. It offers three distinct investment tenures—1,111 days, 1,777 days, and 2,222 days—providing flexibility to depositors. Initially, investors can access this scheme through SBI’s extensive branch network across the country.

Expanding Accessibility

SBI has announced that it plans to expand the accessibility of this scheme. In the near future, the bank intends to enable participation through digital platforms like Yono and online banking services. This move will make it easier for customers to invest in the scheme from the comfort of their own homes, thereby increasing the reach of this initiative.

Commitment to Sustainability

In a recent statement, SBI’s chairman, Dinesh Khara, highlighted these developments. He emphasized the bank’s steadfast commitment to promoting sustainable finance and encouraged contributions towards green activities. This initiative aligns with both the Reserve Bank of India’s framework for acceptance of green deposits and the Government of India’s goal of making the country net carbon zero by 2070. With this move, SBI is setting a precedent, not just for other financial institutions in India, but for those across the globe.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 seconds ago
Avio Charts Growth Trajectory: Appoints Industry Veterans to Key Managerial Positions
Avio, a key player in the aerospace manufacturing sector, is charting a course for unprecedented growth with a strategic focus on the production of Vega C rockets, Ariane 6 propulsion systems, and defense propulsion systems. As the company prepares to manage an all-time high order backlog, it is concurrently embracing advanced manufacturing techniques, digitalization, and
Avio Charts Growth Trajectory: Appoints Industry Veterans to Key Managerial Positions
Simplilearn Bolsters Leadership Team with Two Strategic Appointments
2 mins ago
Simplilearn Bolsters Leadership Team with Two Strategic Appointments
Major Companies Continue with White-Collar Layoffs in 2024
3 mins ago
Major Companies Continue with White-Collar Layoffs in 2024
Northern Appoints Matt Rice as New Chief Operating Officer
47 seconds ago
Northern Appoints Matt Rice as New Chief Operating Officer
Whitby Town Council Adopts Measures to Avert Major Council Tax Hike
2 mins ago
Whitby Town Council Adopts Measures to Avert Major Council Tax Hike
Peterborough City Council and Serco Conclude Contract in April
2 mins ago
Peterborough City Council and Serco Conclude Contract in April
Latest Headlines
World News
Wexford County Council's CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons
56 seconds
Wexford County Council's CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
2 mins
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
End of an Era: Nick Saban Retires from Alabama Football
3 mins
End of an Era: Nick Saban Retires from Alabama Football
CNN's Brianna Keilar Debunks Trump's Claims: An In-Depth Fact-Check
3 mins
CNN's Brianna Keilar Debunks Trump's Claims: An In-Depth Fact-Check
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
4 mins
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
4 mins
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
4 mins
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India
4 mins
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India
Amir Hussain Lone: The Armless Para Cricketer Defying Odds
4 mins
Amir Hussain Lone: The Armless Para Cricketer Defying Odds
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
40 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
47 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app