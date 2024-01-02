en English
Business

SBI Halts Business Conclaves and Seminars; Reports Robust Financial Performance

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:27 am EST
SBI Halts Business Conclaves and Seminars; Reports Robust Financial Performance

The State Bank of India (SBI), one of the nation’s most significant financial institutions, has issued a directive to its senior employees, instructing a halt on conducting business conclaves, seminars, or felicitation functions until March 31, 2024. This instruction, which was outlined in an internal circular dated December 28, requires any exceptions to this rule to be approved by the bank’s management.

Unspecified Reasons Behind The Directive

While the circular does not explicitly state the reason behind this decision, some SBI employees have proposed a theory. They suggest that it could be linked to concerns over award functions that were previously used to sell insurance products, which could potentially tarnish the bank’s image. These employees have indicated that there were complaints about the pressure to sell insurance products, and the use of seminars as a platform for rewards might be a contributing factor to the bank’s current stance.

Robust Financial Performance Despite Restrictions

Despite the restrictions on certain activities, SBI reported a net profit of Rs 14,330 crore for the July-September FY24 quarter, marking a year-on-year increase of 8%. The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose by 12.3% during the same period. In addition, it also saw improvements in its gross and net non-performing asset (NPA) ratios, suggesting a robust financial performance.

Insights on SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

As a key subsidiary of SBI, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a public limited listed company involved in life insurance business activities. For the year ended 31/03/2022, its total operating revenue was Rs. 82,983.29 Cr, and the equity capital was Rs. 1,000.37 Cr. As of January 2, 2024, the market cap of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. stood at ₹1,43,107.26Cr. On the same date, the P/E ratio was 77.68, the PB ratio was 10.99, and the share price was ₹1,429.30. The 52-week high/low for the company’s shares was ₹1,491.50 and ₹1,39.25, respectively.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

