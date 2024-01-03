SBI Extends Special Home Loan Campaign with Significant Discounts

The State Bank of India (SBI), in a move that brings a sigh of relief to many, has extended its special home loan campaign until January 31, 2024. Initially set to expire on December 31, 2023, this extension offers a discount of up to 65 basis points (bps) on all types of home loans provided by the bank. These include flexipay, NRI, non-salaried, privilege, and Apon Ghar home loans.

A Closer Look at the Home Loan Discounts

However, the discount does not apply to some variants like the CRE, Tribal Plus, and home loans for Kerala Government Employees. The interest rates for home loans fluctuate based on the borrower’s CIBIL score, with higher scores leading to lower interest rates. For instance, borrowers with a CIBIL score of 750-800 receive a 55 bps concession, resulting in an effective interest rate of 8.60%. Those with scores between 700-749 receive a 65 bps concession, ending up with an 8.70% interest rate. No concessions are provided for scores between 650-699 and 550-649, with interest rates of 9.45% and 9.65%, respectively.

Concessions for New-to-Credit Borrowers

Notably, new-to-credit borrowers with scores between 151-200 also receive a 65 bps concession, with the same 8.70% interest offered. Additional concessions are available for specific circumstances, such as home loan takeovers, resale, ready to move properties, builder tie-up projects, Shaurya products, and for women borrowers. The maximum additional concession over the campaign rates is capped at 20 bps. A 5 bps concession is available for MaxGain & Realty loans for borrowers with a CIBIL score of 750 or higher.

Add-On Charges

The current floor rate is EBR – 0.75% (8.40%). SBI also charges a processing fee for home loans, which is 0.35% of the loan amount plus applicable GST, with a minimum of Rs.2,000 and a maximum of Rs. 10,000. It’s worth noting that the bank also offers attractive interest rates for both regular customers and senior citizens under the Amrit Kalash special fixed deposit scheme, extended until March 31, 2024.