Satwant Atwal Trivedi: A Glimpse into the Journey of Himachal Pradesh’s First IPS Woman Officer

In a pivotal move, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced the appointment of Satwant Atwal Trivedi as the acting Director General of Police (DGP), succeeding the erstwhile DGP, Sanjay Kundu, who has been transferred to the Ayush department as the principal secretary. This decision follows a directive issued by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, urging for a reshuffling in the police department’s top brass to avert potential influences on ongoing investigations.

From Vigilance Bureau to DGP’s Office

Trivedi, a 1996-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been serving as the Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau) and CID prior to this appointment. She had previously assumed the role of DGP on an interim basis in June 2023 during Kundu’s leave. The transition marks a significant milestone in her impressive career trajectory.

Pioneering Female Leadership

Trivedi stands as the first IPS woman officer from Himachal Pradesh in addition to being the first woman officer to serve in both the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Border Security Force (BSF). Her remarkable achievements in the male-dominated field are a testament to her unwavering dedication and resilience. In January 2023, she was awarded the President’s Police Medal for her distinguished service and has consistently raised her voice for gender equality within the police forces.

High Court Intervention: A Call for Fair Investigation

The reshuffling of positions is in response to a Himachal Pradesh High Court order aimed at preventing Sanjay Kundu from potentially influencing an ongoing investigation into a complaint lodged by businessman Nishant Sharma. The High Court’s intervention was prompted by what it described as ‘exceptional circumstances’ and the Home Secretary’s failure to properly address the concerns raised in the case.