Sassoon Docks in Mumbai: A Tale of Neglected Renovation and Struggling Sanitation

The whispers of dawn at Sassoon Docks in Colaba, Mumbai, are drowned by the cacophony of fish auctions, the clamor of prawn de-shelling, and the hustle of the fish cleaning process. It is a sight to behold, a testament to human industry and a vibrant microcosm of Mumbai’s larger narrative. Yet, beneath this surface of bustling activity, a potent stench wafts through the air, a telltale sign of the severe sanitation issues plaguing this prominent fishery hub.

Renovation Plans: A Promising Start, A Stagnant Progress

In 2016, the Bombay High Court acknowledged the longstanding problems at the docks, approving a renovation plan with a budget of Rs 52 crore. The blueprint was promising: an ice factory for waste treatment, an auctioning hall to prevent open auctions, and a resting shed for fisherfolk. It was a step towards addressing the docks’ waste management concerns with a sense of urgency and responsibility.

However, a visit to the docks today paints a starkly different picture. The facilities are incomplete, and the existing structures are overwhelmed with fish waste. The ice factory, the auctioning hall, and the shed for fisherfolk, stand as skeletal reminders of a plan that has yet to materialize fully.

Waste Management: A Growing Concern

From as early as 3.30 am, when the docks spring to life, to the languid afternoons, the area is pervaded by a potent stench, a byproduct of fish scales, shells, and waste. The absence of an effective cleanup system exacerbates the problem. Fish waste is haphazardly transported, further contaminating the streets with a trail of unattended filth.

Water used by dock workers for washing adds to the hygiene issue, highlighting the urgent need for a comprehensive waste management system. Despite the increasing concerns, the renovation costs have now escalated to Rs 96 crore, casting a shadow over the future of the intended improvements.

Responsibility and Hope: A Balancing Act

Admiral IC Rao, a local resident and advocate for the community, underscores the gravity of the issue. A senior official from the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation (MFDC) conveys a disheartening revelation – the fishing dock’s lower revenue generation compared to cargo docks has resulted in the neglect of these issues.

Yet, in the face of adversity, the residents of Sassoon Docks carry a glimmer of hope. They continue to hope for improvements while dealing with the adverse living conditions. The docks, despite their present struggles, remain a significant part of Mumbai’s cultural fabric, a symbol of resilience and human spirit.