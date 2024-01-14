en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Sassoon Docks in Mumbai: A Tale of Neglected Renovation and Struggling Sanitation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
Sassoon Docks in Mumbai: A Tale of Neglected Renovation and Struggling Sanitation

The whispers of dawn at Sassoon Docks in Colaba, Mumbai, are drowned by the cacophony of fish auctions, the clamor of prawn de-shelling, and the hustle of the fish cleaning process. It is a sight to behold, a testament to human industry and a vibrant microcosm of Mumbai’s larger narrative. Yet, beneath this surface of bustling activity, a potent stench wafts through the air, a telltale sign of the severe sanitation issues plaguing this prominent fishery hub.

Renovation Plans: A Promising Start, A Stagnant Progress

In 2016, the Bombay High Court acknowledged the longstanding problems at the docks, approving a renovation plan with a budget of Rs 52 crore. The blueprint was promising: an ice factory for waste treatment, an auctioning hall to prevent open auctions, and a resting shed for fisherfolk. It was a step towards addressing the docks’ waste management concerns with a sense of urgency and responsibility.

However, a visit to the docks today paints a starkly different picture. The facilities are incomplete, and the existing structures are overwhelmed with fish waste. The ice factory, the auctioning hall, and the shed for fisherfolk, stand as skeletal reminders of a plan that has yet to materialize fully.

Waste Management: A Growing Concern

From as early as 3.30 am, when the docks spring to life, to the languid afternoons, the area is pervaded by a potent stench, a byproduct of fish scales, shells, and waste. The absence of an effective cleanup system exacerbates the problem. Fish waste is haphazardly transported, further contaminating the streets with a trail of unattended filth.

Water used by dock workers for washing adds to the hygiene issue, highlighting the urgent need for a comprehensive waste management system. Despite the increasing concerns, the renovation costs have now escalated to Rs 96 crore, casting a shadow over the future of the intended improvements.

Responsibility and Hope: A Balancing Act

Admiral IC Rao, a local resident and advocate for the community, underscores the gravity of the issue. A senior official from the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation (MFDC) conveys a disheartening revelation – the fishing dock’s lower revenue generation compared to cargo docks has resulted in the neglect of these issues.

Yet, in the face of adversity, the residents of Sassoon Docks carry a glimmer of hope. They continue to hope for improvements while dealing with the adverse living conditions. The docks, despite their present struggles, remain a significant part of Mumbai’s cultural fabric, a symbol of resilience and human spirit.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
10 mins ago
Pankaj Tripathi: From Gangs of Wasseypur to Idol for Real-Life Gangsters
Ambiguity between reel and real life blurred when acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, known for his role as a formidable criminal in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, unexpectedly became an idol for real-life gangsters. The 2012 film’s success marked a significant milestone, not just for Tripathi, but for his co-stars, including Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa
Pankaj Tripathi: From Gangs of Wasseypur to Idol for Real-Life Gangsters
Bio-Mining Nears Completion in Chennai's Pallikaranai Marshland, But Concerns Linger
15 mins ago
Bio-Mining Nears Completion in Chennai's Pallikaranai Marshland, But Concerns Linger
Haryana's Minister Anil Vij Takes Unyielding Stand Against Immigration Fraud
17 mins ago
Haryana's Minister Anil Vij Takes Unyielding Stand Against Immigration Fraud
TDP's Ganta Srinivasa Rao Likens YSRCP to 'Sinking Ship' Amid Sankranti Celebrations
11 mins ago
TDP's Ganta Srinivasa Rao Likens YSRCP to 'Sinking Ship' Amid Sankranti Celebrations
Bengaluru Police to Recruit Transgender Males: A Leap in Indian Law Enforcement
13 mins ago
Bengaluru Police to Recruit Transgender Males: A Leap in Indian Law Enforcement
Vivekananda Kendra-Agartala: A Beacon of Enlightenment and Cultural Pride
13 mins ago
Vivekananda Kendra-Agartala: A Beacon of Enlightenment and Cultural Pride
Latest Headlines
World News
Dean Smith Appointed as Norwich City's New Head Coach
13 seconds
Dean Smith Appointed as Norwich City's New Head Coach
Missouri Tigers Fall to South Carolina Gamecocks in Overtime Thriller
23 seconds
Missouri Tigers Fall to South Carolina Gamecocks in Overtime Thriller
Rawalpindi District Council Invests Rs750 Million in Rural Beautification
34 seconds
Rawalpindi District Council Invests Rs750 Million in Rural Beautification
Bipartisan Border Security Bill Sparks Controversy Among Congressional Republicans
35 seconds
Bipartisan Border Security Bill Sparks Controversy Among Congressional Republicans
LA Chargers Interview Ravens' Joe Hortiz for GM Position
38 seconds
LA Chargers Interview Ravens' Joe Hortiz for GM Position
Montpellier Triumphs Over Lions, Earns Spot in Challenge Cup Knockout Stages
41 seconds
Montpellier Triumphs Over Lions, Earns Spot in Challenge Cup Knockout Stages
Trinidad and Tobago Football: Coaches and Players Drive Success
43 seconds
Trinidad and Tobago Football: Coaches and Players Drive Success
Fort Lowell Shootout: A Celebration of Youth Soccer and Unity
1 min
Fort Lowell Shootout: A Celebration of Youth Soccer and Unity
St. John's Edged by Creighton Amid Controversial Calls; Pitino Eschews Criticism
1 min
St. John's Edged by Creighton Amid Controversial Calls; Pitino Eschews Criticism
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app