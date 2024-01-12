en English
Agriculture

Sarveshwar Foods Limited Expands NIMBARK Organic Stores to Punjab and Delhi NCR

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Sarveshwar Foods Limited Expands NIMBARK Organic Stores to Punjab and Delhi NCR

Sarveshwar Foods Limited, a frontrunner in organic food products, has unveiled plans for the expansion of its NIMBARK Organic Stores in the Punjab and Delhi NCR regions. The move marks a significant milestone for the company, raising the total number of retail outlets to 15.

Expansion Strategy

In a bid to broaden its reach, the company announced the expansion of its signature outlets, which are operated by Himalayan Bio Organic Foods Limited, a subsidiary of Sarveshwar Foods. The inclusion of these two additional regions will complete by the end of the current quarter. This expansion forms part of the company’s diverse strategy, which involves utilizing various store formats to cater to the distinct shopping needs of customers in major consumption areas.

Signature Stores: A Blend of Authenticity and Quality

Known as the company’s Signature Stores, the NIMBARK Organic Stores offer a variety of organic products sourced from the Himalayan region. These stores serve as purveyors of genuine, high-quality Organic Delights, embodying the company’s commitment to providing authentic and premium organic products. The upcoming quarters will see the company doubling the number of their Nimbark Signature Stores, retail counters, and their presence on all other marketplaces.

Aiming for Every Indian Household

Sarveshwar Foods Limited sells its organic products through a wide range of store formats, retail counters, and online marketplaces across major consumption centers. With an aim to provide access to quality organic products at reasonable price points, the company envisions bringing these products to every Indian household. As the company moves forward, it continues to set the bar high in the organic food industry, maintaining its focus on authenticity, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Agriculture Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

