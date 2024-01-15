en English
Energy

Sarda Energy Wins ₹150 Crore Contract for Solar Power Plant in Chhattisgarh

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Sarda Energy Wins ₹150 Crore Contract for Solar Power Plant in Chhattisgarh

In a significant stride towards environmental sustainability, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. has secured a contract worth approximately ₹150 crore to establish a 50 MW DC solar power plant in Chhattisgarh, India. This project marks a major advancement for the company, underscoring its commitment to expanding its presence in the renewable energy sector and aligning with India’s broader objectives of increasing the share of renewable energy in its power mix.

Boosting Sustainable Energy Portfolio

This new venture is expected to bolster Sarda Energy’s portfolio of sustainable energy projects. The project forms part of the state government’s strategy to augment solar power generation and lessen reliance on traditional energy sources. The solar power plant, slated for completion by March 2023, will contribute significantly to the state’s renewable energy targets and aid in curbing carbon emissions.

Impact on Environment and Economy

Once operational, the solar power plant will not just contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions but also support the local economy. This development will pave the way for job creation and infrastructure development, further enhancing the socio-economic fabric of Chhattisgarh. The solar power plant is more than an energy project; it is an initiative that intertwines environmental conservation with economic growth.

Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The award of this contract to Sarda Energy underlines the competitive landscape of renewable energy projects in India, offering companies ample opportunities to capitalize on the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions. The contract also puts Sarda Energy in a favourable position to compete with other power producers such as Adani Power Limited, which boasts a power generation capacity of approximately 12,450 megawatts. With this new venture, Sarda Energy has taken a decisive step towards a sustainable future, setting a benchmark for other companies in the sector to follow.

Energy India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

