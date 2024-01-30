Sara Ali Khan's Flying Kiss to Kartik Aaryan Sparks Reunion Rumors

When the glitter and glamour of the Filmfare Awards faded, the Mumbai airport became an unexpected stage for a moment that sent fans into a frenzy. Celebrities were returning home after the grand event held in Ahmedabad, and among them were Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. A fleeting interaction between the two stars has now become the center of attention, fueling speculations and hopes.

Caught in the Moment

Sara Ali Khan, the effervescent and talented young actress, was spotted with other luminaries including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. But it was her interaction with Kartik Aaryan that stole the show - a flying kiss blown his way. This seemingly playful gesture has been captured in videos and pictures which have now gone viral on social media, leaving fans in eager anticipation.

A Past Laced with Romance

For those unfamiliar with Bollywood's dynamic duo, Sara and Kartik, the interest in this airport encounter might seem baffling. The two actors were reportedly dating during the filming of 'Love Aaj Kal 2', a romantic drama that saw them sharing the screen. However, they had parted ways following the movie's release, leaving fans heartbroken.

Rumors and Hopes Rekindled

The recent airport sighting, however, has reignited the spark among fans. The innocent, yet suggestive, flying kiss has been perceived as a sign that Sara and Kartik might rekindle their romance. Social media is abuzz with enthusiastic fan comments, each one echoing the hope of seeing the former couple back together. While the stars themselves have remained silent on the matter, the excitement and speculation continue unabated.