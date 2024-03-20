Sara Ali Khan Reflects on Overcoming 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Coolie No 1' Flops with 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

In an exclusive interview, Sara Ali Khan shares her journey of moving past the failures of 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Coolie No 1' with the upcoming release of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. The film, set to premiere on March 21 on Amazon Prime Video, showcases her in the role of Usha Mehta during the Quit India Movement, marking a significant shift from her previous roles.

Embracing Challenges

Sara Ali Khan, in conversation with IndiaToday.in, divulged how the setbacks of 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Coolie No 1' deeply affected her, taking years for her to overcome. She emphasized how being critical of her work has been both a curse and a blessing, driving her to strive for better performances. Sara expressed gratitude towards her audience and the media for their quick forgiveness, which she found harder to extend to herself. However, she believes that 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' will not only showcase her growth as an actor but also mend the self-doubt those failures instigated.

A New Chapter

'Ae Watan Mere Watan', helmed by Kannan Iyer and featuring a strong ensemble cast including Anand Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar, and Emraan Hashmi in a cameo, represents a pivotal moment in Sara's career. By portraying Usha Mehta, a freedom fighter who played a crucial role in the Quit India Movement, Sara steps into a genre and character far removed from her previous work. The film aims to highlight the power of resilience and patriotism, with Sara at its core.

Looking Forward

As 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' gears up for its digital release, Sara Ali Khan looks ahead with optimism. She reflects on her journey, acknowledging the lessons learned from past failures and the strength she's gained. With the film's promising premise and Sara's dedication, it is poised to not only redefine her career but also inspire audiences with its portrayal of unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle.

The anticipation surrounding 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' suggests that Sara Ali Khan's portrayal of Usha Mehta will resonate deeply with viewers, offering a glimpse into the sacrifices made for India's independence. As Sara steps into this new chapter, her story is a testament to the resilience required in the face of adversity, and the potential for redemption through perseverance and hard work.