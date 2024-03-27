Sara Ali Khan Eyes Politics: Reveals Future Plans Amidst Flourishing Bollywood Career

In a candid interview with comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, known for her spirited and candid persona, opened up about considering a foray into politics as part of her future endeavors. Despite her current focus on a thriving acting career, Sara expressed a keen interest in politics, attributing her ambition to her academic background in history and political science. This revelation has sparked considerable interest among fans and the public alike, adding a new dimension to the actress's already versatile career.

From Silver Screen to Political Arena

Sara Ali Khan, who has recently captivated audiences in 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', shared her aspirations to join politics "down the line" during a rapid-fire round with Bassi. With an impressive portfolio of roles that showcase her acting prowess, Sara's foray into politics would mark a significant transition from her established career in Bollywood. Her academic credentials, coupled with a genuine interest in serving the people, lay a strong foundation for her political aspirations.

Academic Background and Political Aspirations

Graduating with a degree in history and political science, Sara has always harbored a keen interest in politics. In her conversation with Bassi, she made it clear that politics is not a backup plan but a future ambition she intends to pursue. Her educational background from Columbia University not only enriches her perspectives but also equips her with the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions in the political sphere. This blend of entertainment industry experience and academic prowess presents Sara as a multifaceted personality with much to offer beyond her on-screen roles.

Continued Commitment to Cinema

While her political ambitions have certainly piqued the interest of many, Sara Ali Khan remains dedicated to her acting career. She is set to appear in Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino', a sequel to the critically acclaimed 'Life... In a Metro'. Featuring an ensemble cast, this upcoming film is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike. Sara's commitment to her craft is evident in her choice of diverse and challenging roles, underscoring her dedication to the film industry even as she contemplates a future in politics.

As Sara Ali Khan navigates the complexities of a successful acting career while keeping an eye on political aspirations, she embodies the spirit of a true Renaissance woman. Her journey from the film sets to potentially the political arena highlights a unique blend of talent, ambition, and social responsibility. Only time will tell how this dynamic actress will make her mark in the political domain, but her intentions have certainly added an intriguing layer to her public persona.