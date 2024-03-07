Sara Ali Khan Channels Saif's Wittiness in Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', Premiering March 15

At the recent trailer launch event of the much-anticipated crime thriller 'Murder Mubarak', directed by Homi Adajania and set to premiere on Netflix on March 15, the spotlight was on Sara Ali Khan. The 28-year-old actress, known for her vibrant presence on and off the screen, is now making headlines for her role in Adajania's latest project. Homi Adajania, who has previously worked with Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan, drew parallels between the father-daughter duo, praising their quick thinking and sharp humour.

From Father to Daughter: The Legacy of Wittiness

Homi Adajania's admiration for Saif Ali Khan's wit is no secret, having directed him in 'Being Cyrus' (2006). At the 'Murder Mubarak' trailer launch, Adajania highlighted the similarities between Saif and Sara, particularly their ability to grasp and deliver dark humour effortlessly. "He (Saif) thinks really fast and he's extremely funny. I think we are pretty much on the same wavelength," Adajania remarked. The director shared his experience of working with Sara, noting, "It's the sharpness of Saif, she's a very smart girl."

A Star-Studded Cast in a Riveting Crime Thriller

'Murder Mubarak' boasts an ensemble cast including Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar, with Pankaj Tripathi playing a jovial cop. The film, based on Anuja Chandan's best-selling novel 'Club you to Death'', is produced by Maddock Films. Sara Ali Khan plays a murder suspect entangled in a mystery involving seven Delhi socialites and a magician's untimely death. The narrative promises a blend of suspense, drama, and Sara's portrayal of quick-witted intelligence, much like her father's.

Sara Ali Khan: A Busy Year Ahead

Aside from 'Murder Mubarak', Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for another major release, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', premiering on March 21 on Amazon Prime Video. In this patriotic film, she portrays a young freedom fighter, Usha Rani, showcasing her versatility across genres. The actress's upcoming projects, including 'Metro... In Dino' and 'Murder Mubarak', reflect her dynamic career trajectory and her commitment to exploring diverse roles.

As 'Murder Mubarak' prepares to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and stellar performances, Sara Ali Khan's embodiment of her father's wittiness adds an extra layer of anticipation. Her collaboration with Homi Adajania not only marks a significant moment in her career but also pays homage to the legacy of her father's exceptional talent in the Indian film industry.