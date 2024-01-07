Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Fasting, Prayers, and the Path to Salvation

Saphala Ekadashi, a significant event in the Hindu calendar, marked by devotees of Lord Vishnu through fasting and prayers, will fall on January 7th, 2024. This first Ekadashi of the year occurs during the Krishna Paksha of the ‘Pausha’ month, providing devotees an opportunity to express their devotion and seek blessings for positivity, happiness, and success.

Observance of Saphala Ekadashi

The ritualistic observance of Saphala Ekadashi is steeped in spiritual reverence. On this day, devotees engage in fasting, abstaining from food and water, and immerse themselves in prayer. The practice extends to sharing wishes and greetings with family and friends, acknowledging the sanctity of the occasion and expressing prayers for each other’s well-being.

Breaking the Fast: Parana

The fast associated with Saphala Ekadashi is broken the following day, on January 8, between 7.14 a.m. to 9.26 a.m. during the Dwadashi Thithi. The breaking of the fast, known as ‘parana,’ is performed with a sip of water after offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and Tulsi Devi. The meal consumed to break the fast is strictly Satvik food, adhering to the traditions and religious significance of the event.

Spiritual Importance of Ekadashi

Observance of Ekadashi fasting, particularly on Saphala Ekadashi, is believed to lead to salvation. Each Ekadashi day has a unique spiritual energy, promoting a continuous journey of self-discovery, devotion, and self-purification. The significance of Ekadashi fasting days throughout 2024, along with their spiritual importance and associated rituals, underscore the profound reverence adherents have for these sacred days.