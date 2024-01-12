SAP Elevates Kulmeet Bawa to Drive Global Adoption of SAP BTP

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its global market position, tech giant SAP has promoted Kulmeet Bawa, the President and Managing Director for the Indian subcontinent, to the role of Chief Revenue Officer for SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). Bawa, a seasoned veteran in the technology sector with over two decades of experience, has been instrumental in driving significant growth at SAP India since 2020. The region has swiftly ascended the ranks to become one of the company’s fastest-growing markets under his leadership.

Driving Global Adoption of SAP BTP

As the new Chief Revenue Officer for SAP BTP, Bawa’s responsibilities will extend beyond the Indian subcontinent. He will spearhead the growth and global adoption of SAP BTP, focusing on crucial domains such as artificial intelligence, data and analytics, automation, and integration. His expertise in these areas is expected to be pivotal in driving the platform’s global growth and adoption.

Fostering Relationships and Driving Transformation

Beyond his notable achievements in revenue growth, Bawa has also successfully fostered robust relationships with partners and customers during his tenure in India. His efforts have been central to transforming organizations and supporting many of India’s unicorns with SAP solutions. Bawa’s appointment to this new role is part of SAP’s strategic effort to leverage his skills on a more global scale.

Transitioning Leadership

While Bawa prepares to assume his new role, he will continue to serve as the President and Managing Director for the Indian subcontinent until February. The company is expected to announce a successor for SAP India at that point. Claudio Muruzabal, SAP’s Chief Business Officer, has expressed confidence in Bawa’s ability to help businesses globally with cloud transformation and innovation using Business AI.