SANY India’s Milestone Delivery to the US: A Testament to ‘Make in India’

On the global stage of construction equipment manufacturing, SANY India marks a significant achievement, delivering over 1,000 Telehandlers to the United States — a testament to its commitment to worldwide customer service and its influence in the international market. This accomplishment aligns with the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, highlighting India’s pivotal role in the company’s manufacturing strategy.

SANY India’s Global Expansion

In the global construction equipment market, SANY India is a name of force. The recent delivery of more than 1,000 Telehandlers to the United States unveils the company’s robust expansion strategy and its aspiration for market leadership. The focused manufacturing unit for Telehandlers, with an impressive annual capacity of 3,000 units, is poised to scale up to 4,500 units, ready to meet global demand.

Aligning with ‘Make in India’

Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director of SANY and South Asia, sees this achievement as evidence of SANY India’s alignment with the ‘Make in India’ vision. The initiative, aimed at bolstering India as a key player in international markets, finds a fitting partner in SANY India’s growth trajectory. The company’s success with Telehandlers is credited to its robust ecosystem and supply chain for critical components, ensuring quality, reliability, and independence from external suppliers.

Adhering to ‘One SANY Global Quality’

Under the umbrella of ‘one SANY Global Quality’ principles, SANY India maintains the company’s international standards for quality assurance. Regardless of the production location, every customer worldwide receives equipment that meets high standards of quality, durability, and performance. This commitment to global quality signifies SANY India’s dedication to its customer base and its role in the global construction equipment market.