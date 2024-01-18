en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SANY India’s Milestone Delivery to the US: A Testament to ‘Make in India’

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:13 am EST
SANY India’s Milestone Delivery to the US: A Testament to ‘Make in India’

On the global stage of construction equipment manufacturing, SANY India marks a significant achievement, delivering over 1,000 Telehandlers to the United States — a testament to its commitment to worldwide customer service and its influence in the international market. This accomplishment aligns with the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, highlighting India’s pivotal role in the company’s manufacturing strategy.

SANY India’s Global Expansion

In the global construction equipment market, SANY India is a name of force. The recent delivery of more than 1,000 Telehandlers to the United States unveils the company’s robust expansion strategy and its aspiration for market leadership. The focused manufacturing unit for Telehandlers, with an impressive annual capacity of 3,000 units, is poised to scale up to 4,500 units, ready to meet global demand.

Aligning with ‘Make in India’

Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director of SANY and South Asia, sees this achievement as evidence of SANY India’s alignment with the ‘Make in India’ vision. The initiative, aimed at bolstering India as a key player in international markets, finds a fitting partner in SANY India’s growth trajectory. The company’s success with Telehandlers is credited to its robust ecosystem and supply chain for critical components, ensuring quality, reliability, and independence from external suppliers.

Adhering to ‘One SANY Global Quality’

Under the umbrella of ‘one SANY Global Quality’ principles, SANY India maintains the company’s international standards for quality assurance. Regardless of the production location, every customer worldwide receives equipment that meets high standards of quality, durability, and performance. This commitment to global quality signifies SANY India’s dedication to its customer base and its role in the global construction equipment market.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
51 seconds ago
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
In a significant development, Omani logistics titan, Asyad Group, has commenced operations at the newly built Asyad Container Terminal in Duqm. This move comes in tandem with the company’s robust expansion strategy, aiming to provide more integrated logistics solutions while catering to the needs of major players in the global container industry. Terminal Managed by
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
ABC Gas (International) Limited Welcomes New Director, Mr. Viral Ranpura
6 mins ago
ABC Gas (International) Limited Welcomes New Director, Mr. Viral Ranpura
LKP Securities Limited Appoints Heta Raval as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
6 mins ago
LKP Securities Limited Appoints Heta Raval as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
4 mins ago
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
5 mins ago
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
5 mins ago
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Latest Headlines
World News
Natural Remedies for Migraines: Managing Pain and Frequency
34 seconds
Natural Remedies for Migraines: Managing Pain and Frequency
Arsenal's Resilient Rise: Bukayo Saka and the 5-0 Triumph over Crystal Palace
45 seconds
Arsenal's Resilient Rise: Bukayo Saka and the 5-0 Triumph over Crystal Palace
5th Meghalaya Games: A Catalyst for Reevaluating Sports Development
50 seconds
5th Meghalaya Games: A Catalyst for Reevaluating Sports Development
C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins: The Texans' Game Plan Against the Ravens
1 min
C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins: The Texans' Game Plan Against the Ravens
Political Scandals and Controversies: A Global Shift in Discourse
1 min
Political Scandals and Controversies: A Global Shift in Discourse
Graham Potter at Emirates Stadium: A Signal for Crystal Palace?
1 min
Graham Potter at Emirates Stadium: A Signal for Crystal Palace?
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
1 min
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
Trump's Confusion: Nikki Haley Mistakenly Blamed for Capitol Security
2 mins
Trump's Confusion: Nikki Haley Mistakenly Blamed for Capitol Security
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
5 mins
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app