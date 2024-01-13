en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Sankranti Celebrations in Visakhapatnam: A Blend of Tradition and Culture

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:17 am EST
Sankranti Celebrations in Visakhapatnam: A Blend of Tradition and Culture

The Sankranti celebrations, a significant part of India’s rich cultural heritage, unfolded in a grandeur of color and tradition at the AU College of Engineering in Visakhapatnam on January 13, 2024. Organized by Team GVL, the festivities were a vibrant display of folk arts, traditional foods, and community spirit, reflecting the essence of the harvest festival celebrated across the country.

Folk Art and Tradition Take Center Stage

Creating a rural ambiance in an urban setting, the Maha Sankranti celebrations in Visakhapatnam featured traditional folk dances, rangolis, and stalls selling handloom textiles and traditional foods. The event showcased a variety of traditional art forms, including Tappetagullu, Kolatam, and Puliveshalu, alongside Sankranti mugglu decorations. This amalgamation of culture and tradition provided a platform for local folk artists to display their talents, and for city dwellers to immerse themselves in the rural Sankranti atmosphere.

Celebrating Cultural Heritage

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao inaugurated the event, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting India’s rich rural traditions and culture. The festival, he said, serves not just as a celebration, but also as a reminder of our roots and the significance of our agricultural festivals. The Sankranti celebrations in Visakhapatnam, therefore, serve as a testament to the enduring appeal of traditional practices amidst modern lifestyles.

Sankranti: A Festival for All

The Sankranti festivities at the AU Engineering College Grounds are open to everyone from January 13 to 15. Kicking off with the Ghatti Vedabhaskaram prayer song, the celebrations are set to continue, offering a unique cultural experience for residents and visitors alike. For those unable to visit their families during the festival, the event offers a slice of home, a touch of tradition, and a sense of community. As the sun transitions into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, marking the beginning of Sankranti, the celebrations in Visakhapatnam resonate with the spirit of unity, tradition, and cultural pride that the festival embodies.

0
Agriculture India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
3 mins ago
Government Tightens Grip on Rice Prices, Stays Confident in Domestic Wheat Production
In a decisive move to maintain equilibrium in the commodity market, the government is vigilantly monitoring the current prices of essential commodities including rice, with an eye towards controlling and potentially reducing them. This initiative is part of broader efforts to ensure food security and stabilize market prices, reflecting government’s commitment to its population. Domestic
Government Tightens Grip on Rice Prices, Stays Confident in Domestic Wheat Production
Sagay City Bolsters Fisherfolk with P745,000 Livelihood Aid Amid Fishing Ban
1 hour ago
Sagay City Bolsters Fisherfolk with P745,000 Livelihood Aid Amid Fishing Ban
Farm Show to Proceed Amid Extreme Cold, Brings Unexpected Benefits to Farming
1 hour ago
Farm Show to Proceed Amid Extreme Cold, Brings Unexpected Benefits to Farming
Irish Students Investigate Cow Collars' Effectiveness in BT Young Scientist Exhibition
1 hour ago
Irish Students Investigate Cow Collars' Effectiveness in BT Young Scientist Exhibition
Alick Macheso and Fellow Musicians Observe January Performance Hiatus: A Zimbabwean Musical Tradition
1 hour ago
Alick Macheso and Fellow Musicians Observe January Performance Hiatus: A Zimbabwean Musical Tradition
Brigadier General Sani Ahmed Announces Decade-High Agricultural Yield in Zamfara State
1 hour ago
Brigadier General Sani Ahmed Announces Decade-High Agricultural Yield in Zamfara State
Latest Headlines
World News
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
8 seconds
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
1 min
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
1 min
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
2 mins
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
3 mins
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
Jesse Watters Criticizes Democrats Over Immigration Following Jerry Nadler's Remarks
3 mins
Jesse Watters Criticizes Democrats Over Immigration Following Jerry Nadler's Remarks
Jordan Cox's Wicketkeeping Blunder Sparks Criticism in Big Bash League Game
3 mins
Jordan Cox's Wicketkeeping Blunder Sparks Criticism in Big Bash League Game
Isaac Levido: The Master Strategist Steering the Tories towards Victory
4 mins
Isaac Levido: The Master Strategist Steering the Tories towards Victory
From World War II Rubble to Football Haven: The Transformation of London's Hackney Marshes
5 mins
From World War II Rubble to Football Haven: The Transformation of London's Hackney Marshes
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
59 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app