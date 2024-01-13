Sankranti Celebrations in Visakhapatnam: A Blend of Tradition and Culture

The Sankranti celebrations, a significant part of India’s rich cultural heritage, unfolded in a grandeur of color and tradition at the AU College of Engineering in Visakhapatnam on January 13, 2024. Organized by Team GVL, the festivities were a vibrant display of folk arts, traditional foods, and community spirit, reflecting the essence of the harvest festival celebrated across the country.

Folk Art and Tradition Take Center Stage

Creating a rural ambiance in an urban setting, the Maha Sankranti celebrations in Visakhapatnam featured traditional folk dances, rangolis, and stalls selling handloom textiles and traditional foods. The event showcased a variety of traditional art forms, including Tappetagullu, Kolatam, and Puliveshalu, alongside Sankranti mugglu decorations. This amalgamation of culture and tradition provided a platform for local folk artists to display their talents, and for city dwellers to immerse themselves in the rural Sankranti atmosphere.

Celebrating Cultural Heritage

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao inaugurated the event, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting India’s rich rural traditions and culture. The festival, he said, serves not just as a celebration, but also as a reminder of our roots and the significance of our agricultural festivals. The Sankranti celebrations in Visakhapatnam, therefore, serve as a testament to the enduring appeal of traditional practices amidst modern lifestyles.

Sankranti: A Festival for All

The Sankranti festivities at the AU Engineering College Grounds are open to everyone from January 13 to 15. Kicking off with the Ghatti Vedabhaskaram prayer song, the celebrations are set to continue, offering a unique cultural experience for residents and visitors alike. For those unable to visit their families during the festival, the event offers a slice of home, a touch of tradition, and a sense of community. As the sun transitions into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, marking the beginning of Sankranti, the celebrations in Visakhapatnam resonate with the spirit of unity, tradition, and cultural pride that the festival embodies.