Sanjeeb Panda Sets Priorities as New Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack

Sanjeeb Panda, the newly appointed police commissioner for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, has outlined a set of ambitious priorities for his tenure. Adeptly balancing the immediate demands of the upcoming general elections with the long-term goal of enhancing public safety, Panda aims to steer the Commissionerate Police towards a future of efficient law and order enforcement.

Smooth Conduct of Elections

With the general elections on the horizon, Panda has emphasized the need for a smooth, free, and fair voting process. He acknowledged this as an immediate challenge, assuring concentrated efforts to ensure the integrity of the democratic exercise.

Enhancing Public Safety

But Panda's vision extends well beyond the elections. His priorities include tackling cybercrime and the drug trade, areas that pose growing threats to public safety. He also underscored the protection of vulnerable segments of society, especially women and children. Furthermore, curbing atrocities against SC/ST communities features prominently on his agenda.

Addressing Traffic Congestion

Recognizing the daily struggles of the city's residents, Panda also stressed on addressing the frequent traffic congestion in the capital city. He plans to team up with other police officers to devise effective strategies to alleviate this problem.

Panda's priorities align with the state government's 5T and Mo Sarkar initiatives, aimed at improving public service delivery. As he steps into his new role, his focus on enhancing the services provided by the Commissionerate Police, with the cooperation of the twin cities' citizens, sets a promising path for the future of law enforcement in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.