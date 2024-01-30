Sanjay Kapoor Unveils Exciting Lineup of Film Projects

Indian actor Sanjay Kapoor, in a recent interview with IndiaToday.in, has unveiled an exciting lineup of film projects that he is a part of. Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his latest film 'Merry Christmas', directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming ventures.

Murder Mubarak: A Horror-Comedy Thriller

'Murder Mubarak', a horror-comedy thriller directed by Homi Adajania, is Kapoor's next film. Slated for a March release, the movie boasts an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Karishma Kapoor. Kapoor expressed his anticipation for this project, pointing to its unique genre blend and the exceptional talent involved.

Laal Batti: Another Exciting Venture

Not stopping at 'Murder Mubarak', Kapoor also revealed his involvement in 'Laal Batti', a project under the direction of Prakash Jha. The film, which also stars Nana Patekar, is another testament to Kapoor's diverse selection of roles and his eagerness to work with acclaimed directors.

A Busy Slate and Future Plans

Kapoor's acting journey doesn't stop there. He reflected on his past experiences working with directors like Ali Abbas Zafar in 'Bloody Daddy' and his cameo in 'Made in Heaven', a project that allowed him to work with both Neeraj and Zoya Akhtar. As for the second season of 'Fame Game' with Madhuri Dixit, Kapoor said he isn't certain about its production status, but he is hopeful for its return. He also confirmed that the third season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' is in the pipeline and will be released soon. Amidst this busy slate, Kapoor expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he has received and his excitement for what the future holds.