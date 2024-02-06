Sandeep Reddy Vanga Speaks Out on Twitter Controversy and 'Animal' Criticism

Renowned filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently addressed the controversy surrounding his team's usage of a Twitter handle initially intended for promotional purposes. In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Vanga clarified that the account inadvertently became interactive and began responding to messages, straying from its original purpose.

Advertisment

Vanga's Regret Over Inappropriate Tweet

Vanga expressed remorse over an inappropriate tweet directed at lyricist Swanand Kirkire from the promotional account. He admitted that the tweet, intended to inject humor, unfortunately crossed the line. He further clarified that he, personally, was not the one managing the account. To substantiate his claim, he offered to open his phone for scrutiny, asserting that he only has his personal Twitter account logged in.

Responding to Criticism, not Initiating

Advertisment

Emphasizing his stance as a reactive rather than proactive participant in social media banter, Vanga stated that he has never initiated any comments himself, but has only responded to criticism aimed at him or his work. This response comes in the wake of Kirkire's criticism of Vanga's recent film 'Animal', which he claimed, is pushing Indian cinema towards a 'dangerous and scary' direction.

'Animal' - Commercial Success Amidst Criticism

Despite the vehement criticism, 'Animal' has been a commercial success, grossing over Rs 900 crore worldwide. The film faced severe backlash for its violent and misogynistic themes. The controversy also shed light on the ongoing debate about misogyny and toxic masculinity in Indian cinema. The exchange of critical commentary between Vanga and Kirkire has further fueled this discussion.