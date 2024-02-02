Sandeep Reddy Vanga Responds to 'Animal' Criticism, Cites Older Films

Renowned director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has responded to criticism surrounding the portrayal of misogyny and toxic masculinity in his blockbuster film 'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor. Even as the film continues to make waves at the box office, it has faced considerable backlash over its thematic content.

Vanga Responds to Criticism

In a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Vanga addressed the criticism without naming the critics directly. A significant critique came from Kiran Rao, which Vanga indirectly addressed by referencing an older Aamir Khan movie, 'Dil.' He drew parallels between the aggressive behavior of a male character towards a woman in 'Dil,' which is later romanticized, to the themes in 'Animal.'

Questioning Double Standards

Vanga raised questions about why his film was being singled out for criticism, pointing out that such themes have been prevalent in cinema for a long time. He invited viewers to consider the broader context in which 'Animal' was produced and consumed. Vanga's argument highlights the need for a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of the portrayal of gender dynamics in cinema.

'Animal' and Its Narrative

'Animal,' released on December 1, narrates the story of Vijay, played by Ranbir Kapoor. The plot revolves around Vijay's complex and toxic relationship with his father, painting a picture of an anti-hero who resorts to extreme violence to defend his father. Despite the controversy surrounding its themes, 'Animal' boasts revenue of over Rs 900 crore at the global box office and recently began streaming on Netflix.