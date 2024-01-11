Samvada Scheme: A Novel Initiative to Demystify Juridical Proceedings for Students

In a novel initiative to demystify the legal system for the younger generation, the Samvada scheme was launched on January 10, 2024, in a district court hall in Manjeri. The scheme, championed by Principal District and Sessions Judge K. Sanilkumar, also the chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), aims to educate students about juridical proceedings. The initiative enables students to observe court proceedings and interact with judges directly, offering a unique insight into the workings of the judiciary.

A New Lens on Juridical Proceedings

The Samvada scheme provides a platform for students to watch court proceedings firsthand. This distinctive approach is designed to dispel misconceptions and reveal the true nature of the legal process. The inaugural event witnessed 30 enthusiastic students from the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pullanoor, who seized the opportunity to connect with the law in a compelling, immediate way.

Interacting with the Judges

The scheme not only encourages observation but also fosters direct interaction with judges. In an effort to make the judiciary more approachable, the students were given the freedom to ask questions and engage in discussions with the judges. This interaction led to a significant shift in the students’ perspective, transforming their view of judges from distant and intimidating to accessible and open.

Unveiling the Samvada Scheme

The inauguration was graced by several prominent figures, including DLSA secretary Sub Judge M. Shabir Ibrahim, Additional District and Sessions Judge A.V. Telles, Chief Judicial Magistrate P.M. Suresh, and others. The students were awarded badges in a special ceremony attended by these judges, further instilling a sense of belonging and participation. The event also featured educational sessions led by District Child Protection Unit psychologist Saheba C., and resource persons Anas K.M. and Tajmal Saleek.

The Samvada scheme, with its innovative approach to legal education, has successfully begun its journey. By allowing students to interact with the judiciary directly, it promises to bring about a new era of transparency and understanding in the realm of juridical proceedings.