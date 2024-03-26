Samsung Galaxy S24 Review: Best Compact Smartphone of 2024?

Samsung's latest compact powerhouse, the Galaxy S24, is challenging the status quo of the smartphone market. Amidst a sea of large-screen devices, this small but mighty contender stands out for its balance of size and performance. With its launch, Samsung aims to cater to a niche yet passionate segment of users who yearn for a device that doesn't compromise on power for portability. This review delves into the Galaxy S24's features, design, and performance to see if it truly lives up to the title of the best compact smartphone of 2024.

Design and Display: Compact Elegance Redefined

The Galaxy S24's design ethos is one of sophistication and practicality. Weighing in at 167 grams and sporting a sleek aluminium-glass sandwich construction, the device is a testament to Samsung's craftsmanship. The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back panel ensures durability, while the flat sides and slight curvature of the aluminium frame improve grip and comfort. The triple camera setup is elegantly housed within individual rings, adding to the aesthetic appeal. Despite its compact form, the device boasts an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, ensuring it can withstand the elements. The display, slightly larger than its predecessor's, maintains the device's overall compactness while offering a higher screen-to-body ratio, protected by the same robust Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Performance and Software: A Brave New Chipset

This year, Samsung takes a bold step with the Galaxy S24 by integrating its own Exynos 2400 SoC, coupled with the Xclipse 940 GPU. This move marks a departure from the brand's reliance on Qualcomm's silicon, sparking debates about performance implications. However, with up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, the device is well-equipped for multitasking and storage-intensive applications. Connectivity features are comprehensive, including dual-band Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, and support for dual 5G standby. The ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display is a highlight, offering fast, reliable authentication. Battery life might raise eyebrows with a 4,000mAh capacity, but Samsung promises efficient power management with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Camera and AI: Pioneering Photography Features

The Galaxy S24 continues Samsung's legacy of stellar photography capabilities with a triple rear camera setup and innovative AI features. Galaxy AI, although free only till the end of 2025, brings a suite of functionalities like object removal, wallpaper creation, and real-time phone call transcription. These features, particularly the AI photo editor, position the Galaxy S24 as a strong competitor to Google's Pixel 8 series in the photography arena. Another noteworthy addition is the Circle to Search with Google, enhancing the user experience by seamlessly integrating web searches into the device's functionality.

As smartphone enthusiasts and potential buyers weigh their options, the Samsung Galaxy S24 emerges as a compelling choice for those who prioritize portability without sacrificing performance. Its design, performance, and innovative features make a strong case for it being the best compact smartphone of 2024. While the choice of chipset and the temporary nature of certain AI features may give some pause, the overall package presents a strong argument in its favor. Whether the Galaxy S24 will indeed wear the crown of the compact smartphone king remains to be seen, but it certainly sets a high bar for competitors.