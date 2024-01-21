Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway: 25-Km Stretch Nears Completion, Last Phase Scheduled for July

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, a 701-km expressway connecting Nagpur to Mumbai, is inching closer to completion with a crucial 25-kilometer stretch between Bharvir and Igatpuri Town nearing its final phase. The only task left on this particular segment is the girder laying of the vehicular over bridge (VOB). This section stands out for its complexity as it features a flyover, multiple bridges, a VOB, twin tunnels of 300 meters each, and an intersection with the old Mumbai Nashik Highway.

Challenges and Significance of the 25-Kilometer Stretch

The completion of this stretch is particularly significant due to the challenges it faces. A six-lane road beneath the VOB constantly experiences traffic, adding to the complexity of the construction process. However, once this section is open in February, it will mark the completion of the Nashik district's portion of the expressway, further speeding up the travel between Nagpur and Mumbai.

Progression of the Samruddhi Mahamarg

The Samruddhi Mahamarg is a massive 701-km corridor, out of which a 600-km section from Nagpur to Bharvir, Igatpuri is already operational. This operational stretch was opened in two phases: the 520-km part from Nagpur to Shirdi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022; the segment from Shirdi to Bharvir was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in May 2023. After the upcoming 25-km segment opens, only the work in Thane district will remain.

Final Stretch and Completion

The final 76-km stretch of the expressway from Bharvir to Amane, Thane, is scheduled to be completed and opened by July. The completion of this stretch will mark the end of the construction of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in India, designed to boost connectivity and economic development in the region.