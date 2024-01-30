Samba Police Bolster Cybersecurity with New Cyber Cell

In a significant development to combat the escalating instances of cybercrimes, a new cyber cell has been unveiled at the district police headquarters in Samba. The inauguration ceremony, graced by Additional SSP of Samba, Surinder Choudhary, along with Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs), and other police personnel, marked a new stride in the region's fight against the digital dark side.

A Dedicated Force Against Cybercrime

The cyber cell's primary responsibility centres on addressing the multifaceted types of cybercrimes, most notably online frauds and social media scams. The rapid digitization era has unfortunately paved the way for cybercriminals to exploit the virtual space, causing significant distress and financial losses to individuals and organizations alike. This dedicated force, now operational, signifies a robust response to these escalating threats.

Embracing the Power of National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal

Besides grappling with cybercrimes, the cyber cell will also shoulder the crucial task of processing online cyber complaints received via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP). This portal has emerged as a potent tool in the hands of citizens to report cybercrimes, helping law enforcement agencies to promptly respond and pursue these digital predators.

Enhancing Police Capabilities

In an additional move to fortify the region's cybersecurity infrastructure, the cyber team will also undertake the responsibility of training subordinate staff and investigating officers at the police stations in Samba. This initiative underscores the understanding that combating cybercrimes is not a solitary battle but a collective responsibility. By equipping the police force with the necessary knowledge and tools to handle cybercrime issues, the region's cyber resilience is expected to exponentially increase.