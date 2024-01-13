Samba Fort Revels in Lohri Festival: A Gala Of Dogra Culture

Samba Fort, an emblem of history, donned a festive avatar as it hosted the vibrant Lohri Festival. The event was a confluence of collaboration between the District Administration of Samba, the Directorate of Tourism, JKAACL, and the community. A myriad of cultural activities spotlighting Dogra art and culture painted a vivid tableau of the region’s inherited traditions.

Exhibition of Cultural Diversity

Participants, including students adorned in traditional Dogra attire, graced a ramp walk, turning the event into a vibrant exhibit of the area’s cultural diversity. The display presented an arresting spectacle, with the attendees showcasing the richly embroidered traditional dresses, a testament to the sartorial aesthetics of the Dogra culture.

Artistry in Chajja Crafting

A highlight of the event was a Chajja crafting competition among the students. The contest stirred a creative wave as the young artists demonstrated their talents, crafting intricate designs and patterns, embodying the artistic spirit of the region.

Spiritual Ambiance and Culinary Delights

The festival also included the ritual of Lohri Poojan, accompanied by Vedic chants, that infused an ethereal spiritual ambiance into the celebration. The attendees savored Dogra Dhaam, a spread of local cuisine, enriching the experience and offering a gastronomic journey into the region’s culinary heritage.

Prominent figures such as Chairman DDC Keshav Dutt Sharma, Vice-Chairman DDC Balwan Singh, Deputy Commissioner Samba Abhishek Sharma, Padam Shri Mohan Singh Slathia, and Secretary JKAACL Bharat Singh graced the event. Their presence underscored the community’s commitment to preserving and promoting its cultural heritage, adding to the event’s significance.