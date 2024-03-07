Samarpita Chattopadhyay Wins Deepti 2024, Prosenjit Chatterjee Crowns Champions in Kolkata

On March 1, Kolkata's Novotel buzzed with excitement as the Deepti 2024 pageant concluded, crowning Samarpita Chattopadhyay as its triumphant winner. This prestigious event saw a blend of glamour, talent, and empowerment, with celeb judges including Puja Banerjee and Prosenjit Chatterjee, who also had the honor of crowning the winners. With Srabanti as the face of the event and talents like Jyotee Khaitan and Nabin adding their expertise, Deepti 2024 was more than just a pageant; it was a celebration of women's potential and grace.

Advertisment

Stars Shine on Deepti's Stage

The eighth edition of Deepti not only spotlighted emerging talents but also brought together some of the biggest names in the Bengali entertainment industry. Prosenjit Chatterjee praised the contestants for their exemplary showcase of talent and determination, emphasizing the platform's role in women empowerment. Srabanti and Puja Banerjee echoed these sentiments, lauding the event for inspiring young women to chase their dreams. The evening was not just about competition but also about celebrating the journey of every participant who took the stage.

Champions Emerge with Grace and Talent

Advertisment

Samarpita Chattopadhyay's victory was a testament to her hard work, dedication, and the support of those around her. As the new face of Deepti, she stands as a beacon of inspiration for many aspiring talents. Moushmi Bhattacharya and Devika Ghosh, as first and second runners-up, respectively, also proved their mettle, showcasing their unique talents and grace under pressure. Dona Biswas Mukherjee, crowned Mrs Deepti 2024, added another layer of celebration, highlighting the inclusivity and diversity of the pageant.

An Inspiring Platform for Aspiring Talents

Deepti 2024 was more than just a beauty pageant; it was a platform that celebrated talent, hard work, and empowerment. The event's success can be attributed to the collaborative efforts of the organizers, participants, and the support from the celebrity judges. As the curtains closed on this year's edition, the participants and winners took home not just titles and accolades but memories and experiences that will inspire many more to step forward towards their dreams.

The Deepti pageant continues to stand as a significant platform in the realm of beauty and talent showcases, propelling women to not only dream but also to achieve. As we reflect on the event's success, it's clear that Deepti 2024 has set a new benchmark for empowerment, talent, and grace, inspiring a new generation to conquer their fears and pursue their aspirations with confidence.