Samantha Ruth Prabhu Overcomes Health Hurdles During 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' Shoot

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared insights into the challenges she faced while filming for the Indian web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', revealing the significant toll it took on her health. During an episode of her health podcast, Take 20, she spoke with co-host and wellness coach Alkesh Sharotri about the ordeal, highlighting her battle with myositis and the physical demands of the series.

Advertisment

Challenging Shoot Amidst Health Concerns

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's commitment to her craft was put to the test during the shoot of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Despite being diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition, in 2022, Samantha returned to work, taking on physically demanding roles which led to severe health complications. "I had to finish Kushi, and I had to shoot for 'Citadel', which is extremely physical. There’s a lot of action involved. So it was very strenuous," she explained. Her situation was further exacerbated by instances of spasms and even a concussion, requiring immediate intervention from her health coach, Alkesh Sharotri.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' - A Glimpse into Indian Espionage

Advertisment

The Indian edition of 'Citadel', titled 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', is an action-packed series created by Raj & DK and Sita R Menon, with Samantha and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The series, part of a global franchise initiated by the Russo Brothers, promises high-octane espionage drama with a stellar cast that includes Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Emma Canning. Samantha's involvement in the project marks a significant comeback, showcasing her resilience and dedication to her profession amidst personal health struggles.

Resilience Through Recovery

After her diagnosis in 2022, Samantha took a brief hiatus to focus on her health, stepping away from the limelight to recuperate. Her return to work, including hosting the podcast 'Take 20' and promoting 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', signifies a major milestone in her recovery journey. Despite the physical and emotional challenges, Samantha's story serves as a testament to her strength and determination, inspiring fans and followers alike. With 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' set to release this year, audiences are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a thrilling addition to the Indian web series landscape.

The journey of Samantha Ruth Prabhu through her health struggles to her triumphant return to acting underscores the indomitable spirit of a true artist. Facing adversity with grace, she has not only overcome personal hurdles but has also set new benchmarks in her professional life. As 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' gears up for its release, Samantha's resilience and dedication to her craft are sure to resonate with viewers, offering both entertainment and inspiration.