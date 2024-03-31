Salman Khan Exits Karan Johar's 'The Bull' Amid Production Delays, Prioritizes AR Murugadoss Film

Twenty-five years after Salman Khan's cameo in Karan Johar's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', anticipation for their next collaboration 'The Bull' has come to a halt. Reports indicate Salman Khan has opted out of the project due to prolonged production delays, shifting focus to his next venture with AR Murugadoss, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. This decision marks a <a href="https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/bull-shelved-salman-khans-interfering-calls-instigate