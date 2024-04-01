Salman Khan as Bartender Shooed by Rishi Kapoor at Riddhima's Wedding: Bollywood's Unforgettable Moments

Did you know superstar Salman Khan turned bartender for a night at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding? In a quirky twist of events that seems right out of a Bollywood script, this revelation came to light during the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India, where actor Ranbir Kapoor shared this amusing anecdote from his sister's wedding in 2006. The incident underscores the unpredictable and intertwined relationships among Bollywood's elite.

Unexpected Bartender: Salman Khan's Cameo

Salman Khan, known for his on-screen bravado and off-screen acts of kindness, volunteered as bartender at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding, delighting guests and adding a star-studded touch to the celebrations. Riddhima, a huge Salman fan, must have been thrilled, but the situation took a comedic turn when Rishi Kapoor noticed the quickly depleting liquor supply. It turned out that guests were intentionally discarding their drinks to have the Bollywood superstar serve them more, prompting Rishi Kapoor to humorously eject <a href="https://www.livemint.com/news/trends/ranbir-kapoor-makes-big-revelation-at-the-great