Sakshi Chopra's Debut Song 'Ghosts' Sparks Controversy

Sakshi Chopra, the great-granddaughter of the eminent filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, has recently embarked on a new journey in the world of music with her debut song, 'Ghosts'. Ramanand Sagar, revered for his hallmark television serials like 'Ramayana' and 'Luv Kush', has left a profound legacy in the television industry. On the other hand, Sakshi has carved her own niche, being recognized for her audacious fashion choices and arresting appearances.

Debut Song Sparks Controversy

The recent venture of Sakshi into the music industry has ignited a controversy among the internet denizens. The reason being her attire in the song's teaser, which many have deemed to be provocative. The online community's reaction has been largely critical, with countless individuals expressing their dissatisfaction over her choice of clothing.

Internet Backlash Over Outfit Choices

In the song 'Ghosts', Sakshi made her debut appearance, donning bralettes and high slit skirts for the video. The song is indeed captivating, but her bold outfit choices in the teaser sparked backlash from a significant portion of the audience. Some internet users seem discontent with the way Sakshi showcased her physique on camera, leading to a flurry of critical comments.

A Contrast to Great-Grandfather's Legacy

The choice of outfit and the perceived contrast with her great-grandfather's legacy has added fuel to the fire. Ramanand Sagar, well-known for his culturally rich and moralistic television content, has left a deep impression on the minds of the audience. Sakshi's bold avatar in her debut song seems to be in stark contrast with this, triggering a wave of criticism from netizens who question the appropriateness of her attire and the direction of her professional journey.