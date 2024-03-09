Sai Dharam Tej Transforms to Sai Durgha Tej, Dedicates New Production House to Mother

On a bright day in Hyderabad, Sai Dharam Tej, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, made a heartfelt announcement that marks a new chapter in his career. Surrounded by media and fans, Tej unveiled his decision to change his name to Sai Durgha Tej and introduced his new production house, Vijaya Durga Productions. This significant move is not just a testament to his career evolution but also a touching tribute to the most influential women in his life, especially his mother, Vijaya Durga.

Advertisment

Honoring the Pillars of Strength

Tej's announcement was not merely about a change in nomenclature or a business venture. It was a moment filled with emotions and gratitude towards the women who shaped his life. "Ever since I started working in films, I wanted to set up a production house in my mother’s name. My mother should always be with me. That’s why I am changing my name to Sai Durgha Tej," he expressed. This gesture extends beyond the personal to reflect a broader respect for maternal figures, as he also acknowledged his grandmother, Anjana Devi, and younger sister, Madhavi, as his sources of happiness and inspiration.

A New Creative Venture

Advertisment

The establishment of Vijaya Durga Productions is a significant milestone in Tej's career. With this initiative, he aims to bring fresh narratives and ideas to the forefront of Telugu cinema. While specific projects under this new banner are yet to be disclosed, the anticipation among fans and industry insiders is palpable. This move is also a reflection of Tej's desire to contribute to the industry that has given him so much, by fostering talent and storytelling that resonates with audiences both locally and globally.

Continuing the Legacy

Tej's career has been marked by a series of successful films that showcased his versatility as an actor. With the launch of Vijaya Durga Productions, he is poised to take on a new role that of a producer. This transition is not just about personal growth but also about continuing the legacy of his family in the film industry. By naming his production house after his mother, Tej is setting a precedent for honoring one's roots while forging ahead with new creative endeavors. As he steps into this new phase, the support from his uncles and industry stalwarts like Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and producer Dil Raju underscores the collaborative spirit of the Telugu film industry.

As Sai Durgha Tej embarks on this new journey, the implications are manifold. Not only does it signify a new creative direction for him, but it also highlights the evolving dynamics of the film industry, where personal tributes and professional ventures intertwine. The establishment of Vijaya Durga Productions is a step towards celebrating and perpetuating the values of family, respect, and innovation in cinema. As fans eagerly await the unveiling of projects under this new banner, Sai Durgha Tej's journey from an actor to a producer is a testament to the enduring power of dreams, dedication, and the love of a son for his mother.