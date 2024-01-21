Sahil Thakur: A Mountain Village Boy's Journey to The Winter Youth Olympics

In a small, mountainous village of Solang, Himachal Pradesh, India, a 16-year-old boy named Sahil Thakur has been making waves with his remarkable skiing skills. This young athlete, who has been passionately skiing for over six years, is now set to represent India at the Winter Youth Olympic Games 2024 in South Korea, marking only the third time an Indian athlete will be competing at the event.

Sahil's Journey to the Winter Youth Olympics

Sahil's journey to the Winter Youth Olympics is one of determination, passion, and resilience. Despite financial constraints, which necessitated the use of borrowed equipment, Sahil never let his spirit waver. His love for skiing began as a fun activity during the extreme winters of Solang, but it soon transformed into a life goal. Throughout his journey, Sahil faced numerous challenges, but each hurdle only made his resolve stronger.

His path to the Olympics included commendable victories such as a bronze medal at the inaugural Khelo India Winter Games and a gold at the national championships. Moreover, his participation in international competitions in Dubai was self-funded by his father, Devi Chand, who saved every penny to see his son shine on the international stage.

A Family's Support and Struggle

Devi Chand, who runs a small adventure business and an apple orchard, has been a pillar of support for Sahil. He himself was a skier, as was Sahil's elder brother, making skiing a family tradition. Despite the high costs associated with skiing, Devi Chand never hesitated to support Sahil's dreams. As Sahil prepares for the Olympics, his father grapples with understanding technology to watch his son compete online, a small hurdle in a journey marked by overcoming much greater challenges.

Carrying the Hopes of a Billion Indians

As the sole representative of India at the event, Sahil carries the hopes of a billion Indians on his young shoulders. He will be competing in the Men’s super-G, alpine combined super-G, alpine combined slalom, giant slalom, and slalom events. The Winter Olympics currently feature five alpine skiing events: downhill, slalom, giant slalom, super-G, and combined, with each event having specific rules and requirements. Sahil Thakur's participation has garnered attention and support from Indian sports enthusiasts nationwide, signifying a pivotal moment in Indian winter sports history.